Connect with us
Ministry of health

Onapito’s death grips Teso, media fraternity

News

Onapito’s death grips Teso, media fraternity

Published on

Late Onapito Ekomoloit

The sadden demise of Onapito Ekomoloit, a former journalist and former press Secretary to President Yoweri Museveni, continues to reverberate across his motherland in Teso sub region as well as across the media fraternity.

Onapito was announced dead on Friday September 27, 2024 after he had been introduced to chemotherapy after a late lung cancer diagnosis.

By the time of his death, he was the spokesperson of Nile Breweries Ltd.
Onapito is probably most remembered as a journalist , not only because he co-founded the defunct Crusader Newspaper, but also because he was for a long time, a regular panelist at KFM’s Hot Seat, an eveni political talk show where he featured as an analyst

Onapitoi had a not so consequential career in politics when he represented the people of Amuria county in Teso sub region in the sixth Parliament.
He unsuccessfully tried to introduce a bill that would empower dissatisfied voters to recall their MPs.

When he lost his re-election bid, he joined the NRM and was named Press Secretary to President Yoweri Museveni.

The former media trainer -who worked as a Lecturer at Makerere University before he joined politics, was considered by many as a realist and brilliant debater.

A statement by the Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda said president Museveni had granted the late Onapito an official burial.

Social media platforms have been awash with condolences messages following ‘Ona’s’ death.

Vision Group CEO and former journalist Don Wanyama remarked that: “Ndugu Onapito Ekomoloit was a good man. Deeply knowledgeable, respectful and humble. It was always a learning experience the couple of times our paths crossed. We mourn with his family, the people of Teso and the media fraternity. May his ancestors receive him with favour.”

Speaker Anita Annet Among eulogized Onapito this: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our brother Onapito Ekomoloit. He was a journalist of excellence, a former Press Secretary to the President, and a former MP. His honest and humble contributions to our country speak for themselves. My heartfelt sympathies go out to H.E. @KagutaMuseveni, his family, friends, the press fraternity, the Nile Breweries family, and the Teso community. May his soul rest in peace.”

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ramathan Ggoobi

Why GDP is your everyday life
By February 12, 2024

Ikebesi Omoding

EOC Report: No Fair Tribes Opportunities
By December 1, 2023

Isa Senkumba

Is blood still thicker than water?
By October 24, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Why a few Ugandans can afford the luxury of celebrating Independence Day
By October 12, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Uganda@60: It’s a story of shared dreams and struggles
By October 9, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top