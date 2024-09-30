Onapito’s death grips Teso, media fraternity

The sadden demise of Onapito Ekomoloit, a former journalist and former press Secretary to President Yoweri Museveni, continues to reverberate across his motherland in Teso sub region as well as across the media fraternity.

Onapito was announced dead on Friday September 27, 2024 after he had been introduced to chemotherapy after a late lung cancer diagnosis.

By the time of his death, he was the spokesperson of Nile Breweries Ltd.

Onapito is probably most remembered as a journalist , not only because he co-founded the defunct Crusader Newspaper, but also because he was for a long time, a regular panelist at KFM’s Hot Seat, an eveni political talk show where he featured as an analyst

Onapitoi had a not so consequential career in politics when he represented the people of Amuria county in Teso sub region in the sixth Parliament.

He unsuccessfully tried to introduce a bill that would empower dissatisfied voters to recall their MPs.

When he lost his re-election bid, he joined the NRM and was named Press Secretary to President Yoweri Museveni.

The former media trainer -who worked as a Lecturer at Makerere University before he joined politics, was considered by many as a realist and brilliant debater.

A statement by the Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda said president Museveni had granted the late Onapito an official burial.

Social media platforms have been awash with condolences messages following ‘Ona’s’ death.

Vision Group CEO and former journalist Don Wanyama remarked that: “Ndugu Onapito Ekomoloit was a good man. Deeply knowledgeable, respectful and humble. It was always a learning experience the couple of times our paths crossed. We mourn with his family, the people of Teso and the media fraternity. May his ancestors receive him with favour.”

Speaker Anita Annet Among eulogized Onapito this: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our brother Onapito Ekomoloit. He was a journalist of excellence, a former Press Secretary to the President, and a former MP. His honest and humble contributions to our country speak for themselves. My heartfelt sympathies go out to H.E. @KagutaMuseveni, his family, friends, the press fraternity, the Nile Breweries family, and the Teso community. May his soul rest in peace.”

