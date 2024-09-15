KOICA’s innovative classroom structures restore educational hopes in flood-hit S. Sudan

Korea International Cooperation

Agency (KOICA) is supporting the development of education infrastructure in South Sudan through innovative school construction projects.

Partnering with UNICEF, KOICA has recently completed the construction and renovation of flood-resilient classrooms in Bor, a central city in South Sudan.

This initiative is part of the broader “Emergencies to Resilience in South Sudan” project which focuses on providing stable educational opportunities, enhancing health through safe drinking water, and improving medical support with hospital equipment and training.

South Sudan, the world’s newest country, has been plagued by severe flooding from the Nile basin, causing significant disruptions to schools and communities. Flooded classrooms often meant prolonged school closures, leading to potential drops in student attendance and exacerbating risks such as early marriage and child labour.

To address these challenges, KOICA has renovated and expanded four schools, constructing 16 new classrooms with elevated foundations and durable materials to withstand future floods.

These improvements ensure that schools remain operational even during adverse conditions, providing a safer environment for over 7,470 students, with the number expected to rise to 10,321.

The renovation project has also fostered a sense of community ownership. Each parent, despite financial constraints, contributed approximately 50,000 SSP (South Sudanese pounds) towards the initiative, demonstrating their commitment.

This communal effort not only supported the construction but also enhanced the sustainability of the project, as the community’s active involvement encourages long-term maintenance and use of the facilities.

This project aligns with Korea’s HDP Nexus (Humanitarian-Development-Peace) approach, which integrates humanitarian aid, development, and peacekeeping efforts. The Hanbit Unit, Korea’s peacekeeping force, has been instrumental in maintaining security and providing additional support as part of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS.

Ahn Ji-hee, Country Director of KOICA Uganda Office, emphasizes the importance of these efforts, stating, “Through the HDP Nexus approach, we aim to contribute to South Sudan’s development and stability, working closely with UN organizations to achieve meaningful results.”

