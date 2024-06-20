Connect with us
Ministry of health

CSO advises gov’t on free education to ensure universal access

Education

CSO advises gov’t on free education to ensure universal access

Published on

Despite the government policy on free education many children remain out of school


High Sound for Children, a Civil Society Organization, has advised the Ugandan government to enforce the policy of free access to education in primary and secondary School as an important step towards realizing universal access to education.

This was during one of the events to commemorate June 16 Day of the Day of the African Child.

While acknowledging government efforts and progress, the organization noted that there remain persistent obstacles such as inadequate school infrastructure, shortage of trained teachers, and insufficient learning materials that together conspire to frustrate the gov’t policy of universal access to education.

Ivan Ssenabulya, the rograms officer at High Sound for Children, emphasizes the need for government intervention in addressing these challenges.

“Education is more than just the imparting of knowledge. It is the foundation upon which societies are built. It empowers individuals to break the cycle of poverty, fosters innovation, and cultivates leaders who can navigate and solve the complex challenges of our time,” Ssenabulya.

He suggested measures such as providing free textbooks, uniforms, and other essential items to support disadvantaged families, promoting gender equality in education access, and implementing inclusive policies for children with disabilities.

High Sound for Children underscores that education should be a top national priority in Uganda, highlighting its role in fostering economic development, social advancement, and political stability.

They urged the government to take decisive actions to ensure every child has equal opportunities to attend school and receive a quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The International Day of the African Child, also known as the Day of the African Child, has been celebrated on June 16 every year since 1991, when it was first initiated by the (OAU) Organisation of African Unity. The day honors those who participated in the Soweto Uprising in 1976.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in Education

Advertisement

Columnists

Ramathan Ggoobi

Why GDP is your everyday life
By February 12, 2024

Ikebesi Omoding

EOC Report: No Fair Tribes Opportunities
By December 1, 2023

Isa Senkumba

Is blood still thicker than water?
By October 24, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Why a few Ugandans can afford the luxury of celebrating Independence Day
By October 12, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Uganda@60: It’s a story of shared dreams and struggles
By October 9, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top