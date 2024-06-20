CSO advises gov’t on free education to ensure universal access

High Sound for Children, a Civil Society Organization, has advised the Ugandan government to enforce the policy of free access to education in primary and secondary School as an important step towards realizing universal access to education.

This was during one of the events to commemorate June 16 Day of the Day of the African Child.

While acknowledging government efforts and progress, the organization noted that there remain persistent obstacles such as inadequate school infrastructure, shortage of trained teachers, and insufficient learning materials that together conspire to frustrate the gov’t policy of universal access to education.

Ivan Ssenabulya, the rograms officer at High Sound for Children, emphasizes the need for government intervention in addressing these challenges.

“Education is more than just the imparting of knowledge. It is the foundation upon which societies are built. It empowers individuals to break the cycle of poverty, fosters innovation, and cultivates leaders who can navigate and solve the complex challenges of our time,” Ssenabulya.

He suggested measures such as providing free textbooks, uniforms, and other essential items to support disadvantaged families, promoting gender equality in education access, and implementing inclusive policies for children with disabilities.

High Sound for Children underscores that education should be a top national priority in Uganda, highlighting its role in fostering economic development, social advancement, and political stability.

They urged the government to take decisive actions to ensure every child has equal opportunities to attend school and receive a quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The International Day of the African Child, also known as the Day of the African Child, has been celebrated on June 16 every year since 1991, when it was first initiated by the (OAU) Organisation of African Unity. The day honors those who participated in the Soweto Uprising in 1976.

Comments

comments