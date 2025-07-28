Kidnapped Kampala Child Rescued in DRC After Uganda-Congo Joint Security Operation

A dramatic cross-border security operation by the Uganda Police Force, in collaboration with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), has led to the successful rescue of a child who was abducted on Monday, July 21, 2025, from Musajja Alumbwa Road in Mengo, Kampala.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of UGX 30 million, triggering an intensive manhunt led by police intelligence units. The operation, which extended into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), culminated in the arrest of the suspects and the safe recovery of the victim.

According to police sources, the abductors were intercepted as they attempted to flee across the porous border into the DRC. Coordinated intelligence gathering and swift deployment enabled both Ugandan and Congolese security agencies to act quickly, ensuring that the child was rescued before harm could occur.

Among those arrested is Amani Jasteri, a 17-year-old male from Mujore Village, Bunagana Parish, Jomba Subcounty, Rucuru District in eastern DRC. Police officials say Jasteri and his accomplices were part of a network exploiting the Uganda-DRC border to execute cross-border crimes, including child abductions for ransom.

“This operation demonstrates the power of real-time intelligence sharing, interagency coordination, and regional security collaboration,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity. “We are grateful to the UPDF for their tactical support and to our DRC counterparts for cooperating in the pursuit.”

The rescued child has since been reunited with their family and is receiving psychosocial support. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing as authorities work to dismantle the broader network believed to be behind a series of similar abduction attempts in border districts.

The police have assured the public of continued vigilance and urged communities to report suspicious activity, especially involving children.

This latest operation has been hailed as a testament to the growing capabilities of Uganda’s security apparatus in responding swiftly to emerging security threats, particularly those with regional implications. It also highlights the importance of cross-border cooperation in tackling organized crime networks that transcend national boundaries.

