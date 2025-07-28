Minister Aceng Calls for Mental Health Reform, Health Worker Protection at AMCOA Conference

At the opening of the AMCOA Conference at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Monday, the Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, issued a passionate call for renewed focus on health worker safety, mental health support, and the strengthening of medical regulatory systems across Africa.

In a speech delivered to a distinguished audience of health regulators, medical council leaders, and government officials, Dr. Aceng emphasised that health professionals are not only frontline protectors of public safety but also vulnerable individuals whose well-being must be prioritised.

“While patient safety remains paramount, regulators must recognize that the welfare of doctors is a critical component of a safe and effective healthcare system,” Dr. Aceng noted. “Doctors may still perceive regulatory bodies primarily as punitive entities, which can hinder open communication about well-being issues.”

The Minister outlined several priority areas for health regulators, including: Establishing safe working environments with enforceable health and safety standards. Prioritizing health worker well-being to reduce burnout and medical errors. Promoting mental health care through stigma-free support systems, especially for professionals with psychiatric or addiction issues. Ensuring continuous professional development to improve competence and reduce stress. Using workforce data to guide policies for improving health worker well-being.

Dr. Aceng urged regulatory authorities to shift from being seen as punitive watchdogs to supportive institutions that champion the holistic welfare of healthcare professionals. She called on medical councils to foster environments that encourage self-care, open dialogue, and mental health resilience among practitioners. “You have a duty to protect, promote, and maintain the health and safety of the public by ensuring proper standards of training and practice,” she told delegates.

Stressing the importance of strong medical training systems, Dr. Aceng highlighted the need for producing health workers equipped with “the right knowledge, skills, competences, and attitude.” She emphasized continuous professional development as key to keeping pace with rapid advancements in medical knowledge and the emergence of new diseases.

Dr. Aceng welcomed international delegates to what she called “the Pearl of Africa” and praised the AMCOA Conference as a platform for collaborative reform. She reaffirmed the Ugandan government’s commitment to supporting health regulatory bodies, calling on them to champion standards that protect both patients and professionals.

In closing, she expressed confidence in the outcomes of the conference and their contribution to building more resilient and humane healthcare systems across the continent. “We look forward to the outcomes and recommendations from this conference and the contribution it will make in strengthening our healthcare delivery systems.”

Meanwhile, the Association of Medical Councils of Africa (AMCOA) brings together health regulatory authorities to collaborate on best practices and address continent-wide challenges in medical regulation. Uganda’s hosting of this year’s event places a spotlight on the nation’s efforts to elevate healthcare standards amid a fast-evolving global health landscape.

