Rotary Club of Akright City Boosts Child Immunisation in Wakiso’s High-Risk Areas

In a significant step toward closing Uganda’s immunization gap, the Rotary Club of Akright City carried out a successful health outreach in Wakiso District on Saturday, July 26, 2025, vaccinating over 200 children in Wamala Trading Center and Kajjansi Trading Center sub-county. The initiative targeted some of the most at-risk populations in the country, where access to immunization remains critically low.

The outreach provided essential vaccines against Polio, Tetanus, Measles-Rubella, Pneumonia, Rotavirus, DPT, Hepatitis B, and Yellow Fever. In addition to vaccinations, children received deworming treatment and Vitamin A supplementation — a comprehensive package aimed at improving childhood survival rates and long-term health outcomes.

Wakiso District continues to register the highest number of “zero-dose” children in the country — those who have never received a single vaccine — raising major concerns for the Ministry of Health and development partners. The Rotary-led intervention, therefore, brought much-needed relief to urban communities often left behind due to high population density, mobility, and overstretched health services.

Health workers at the scene described the turnout as encouraging, citing strong mobilization efforts from both Rotary and local leaders. Parents and caregivers flocked to the makeshift immunization sites, many of them expressing gratitude for the free services provided right at their doorsteps.

Officials from the Ministry of Health lauded the initiative, calling it a model example of public-private partnership in action. “We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of Rotary and Rotaract in expanding access to life-saving vaccines, especially in underserved urban communities like those in Wakiso,” a ministry spokesperson said. “This is the kind of community-led action we need to close the immunity gap and eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Rotary’s intervention comes at a time when Uganda is intensifying its efforts to increase immunization coverage in line with global health goals. According to the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization (UNEPI), closing the zero-dose gap is a national priority, with a focus on high-risk districts like Wakiso that have experienced population growth outpacing health service delivery.

The Rotary Club of Akright City reaffirmed its commitment to continuing similar outreach campaigns in other vulnerable communities. Leaders of the club emphasized that improving child health is a long-term goal that requires sustained effort, awareness, and collaboration with government and local stakeholders.

As Uganda continues to battle public health threats, such localized interventions serve not only to protect children but also to strengthen community trust in healthcare services and foster resilience against future outbreaks.

Comments

comments