Centenary Bank and Rotary Uganda Unite to Activate Hope for Cancer Patients at Nsambya Hospital

Centenary Bank, Uganda’s largest indigenous commercial microfinance bank, in partnership with Rotary Uganda, has officially launched the 2025 Rotary Cancer Run with a moving activation ceremony held at Nsambya Hospital. The activation, led by Rotary Uganda’s Hope Creator Presidents, sets the stage for the main marathon event slated for August 31, 2025, at Kololo Independence Grounds.

With cancer claiming thousands of lives in Uganda each year, the activation served as a powerful call to action. The Uganda Cancer Institute estimates that 33,000 Ugandans are diagnosed with cancer annually, underscoring the pressing need for increased awareness, early detection, and improved access to care.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Fabian Kasi, Managing Director of Centenary Bank and District 9213 Governor Nominee for 2025/26, emphasised the bank’s unwavering commitment to community welfare.

“I want to thank Rotary for inviting us to be part of an engagement that is so dear to us as a people’s bank,” Dr. Kasi said. “It is humbling that Centenary Bank continues to be a key stakeholder in this initiative that positively impacts Uganda’s health system.”

Dr. Kasi reaffirmed Centenary Bank’s longstanding partnership with Rotary International, highlighting collaborative efforts in health, education, environmental preservation, and youth development. This year, Centenary Bank has contributed UGX 500 million to the Cancer Run, and since its inception, the bank has supported 13 editions of the run, with cumulative contributions exceeding UGX 3 billion.

Rotary International Director Elect, Emmanuel Katongole, in his keynote address, called on Ugandans to unite in restoring hope to cancer patients.

“Today, we are standing in solidarity with patients. This Cancer Run Activation reminds us that when we come together as Rotarians, partners, and citizens, we can raise funds, restore dignity, extend life, and give our brothers and sisters a fighting chance,” he said. “Let this be our legacy—that we chose to act, to care, and to unite for good.”

Centenary Bank’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy continues to make a difference across the country. The bank allocates 2% of its net profits annually to projects that enhance education, healthcare, livelihoods, and environmental sustainability. Through its partnership with Rotary, the bank has participated in more than 300 health camps, supported key initiatives like the Vijana Powa youth project, Peace Center, the Blood Bank, malaria prevention campaigns, cancer awareness parades, and media drives.

Significantly, Centenary Bank and Rotary Uganda have jointly spearheaded the construction of the Rotary-Centenary Bank Cancer Centre and cancer treatment bunkers at Nsambya Hospital, expanding treatment access for countless patients.

As Uganda prepares for the 2025 Rotary Cancer Run, the spirit of solidarity and purpose was palpable at Nsambya Hospital. With each step taken and each shilling raised, hope is being activated for a cancer-free future.

Comments

comments