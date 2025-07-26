Uganda Police Clears Air on Prof. Kateregga, Wife’s Dispute, Says Matter Beyond Its Jurisdiction

The Uganda Police Force has issued a formal clarification regarding the ongoing domestic dispute between Professor Badru Kateregga and his wife, Mrs. Jolly Shubaiha Kateregga, emphasizing that the matter falls outside its legal jurisdiction and must be resolved through civil courts.

In a press statement released on July 25, 2025, police responded to public concerns and media reports alleging that the Force had been dragged into a private family matter involving property and domestic disagreements.

According to the statement, the dispute was officially reported to police on November 7, 2024, and was subsequently investigated under case number CID HQRS/GEF 306/204. The findings were submitted to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal guidance.

Following a review, the DPP determined on February 18, 2025, that the dispute centered on issues of property ownership and management—a matter that falls within the jurisdiction of civil courts, not law enforcement.

Police further clarified that any expectation that they or the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) had the authority to remove Mrs. Kateregga from the contested property was misplaced.

“The alteration of possession of property under dispute can only be effected by a court order. Any request to act outside of this legal framework cannot be entertained,” the statement emphasized.

The Police underscored their position as custodians of the law, asserting that they act strictly within the legal framework and in coordination with relevant institutions like the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Any notion that the police can override the opinion of the ODPP or carry out actions contrary to established legal procedures is unfounded,” the statement read.

In conclusion, the Uganda Police Force reiterated its commitment to upholding the law impartially and urged both parties to seek lawful means of resolving their differences.

Comments

comments