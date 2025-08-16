Museveni Calls for Equitable Cattle Compensation in Teso Subregion

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed that the ongoing cattle compensation program in Teso Subregion should benefit all households rather than concentrating funds among a few claimants.

Speaking at Soroti University during a meeting with local leaders, stakeholders, and cattle claimants, President Museveni emphasized that what is commonly termed “compensation” should instead be seen as rehabilitation for losses caused by past wars. He criticized earlier arrangements in which lawyers absorbed significant portions of funds, leaving minimal support for intended beneficiaries.

“Compensation is not about enriching a few individuals. It is about restoring households that suffered during those troubled years,” the President said. He added that to avoid misuse, the government now ensures direct payments to households instead of routing funds through third parties.

The President proposed that the UGX 169 billion still outstanding be distributed fairly among all homesteads in Teso. Using an illustration, he said that if each cow were valued at UGX 1 million, the fund would cover 169,000 cows. With approximately 69,000 households in Teso, each could receive 2–3 cows, while the 28,000 households that already benefited would be excluded. Depending on phased allocations, he suggested households could eventually receive up to five cows each.

To oversee fair distribution, he recommended forming a committee of elders, youth, and women leaders to harmonize allocations and ensure no group is sidelined.

Vice President Hon. Jessica Alupo thanked the President for personally visiting Teso to address the long-standing cattle question. She praised his leadership for maintaining peace and stability in the region, crediting the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for ending insecurity.

Deputy Attorney General Hon. Jackson Kafuuzi explained that the compensation process has been restructured to guarantee transparency. Verification now happens at subregional and district levels, involving LC1 and LC2 chairpersons, Chief Administrative Officers, district officers, and local depots, rather than being centralized in Kampala. Claimants’ data is first captured through forms issued by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, then verified from the village level upwards before registration.

The cattle compensation initiative, launched by President Museveni in March 2022 with a UGX 200 billion budget, has so far disbursed UGX 506.7 billion. Recent payments included 12,389 disbursements worth UGX 48.7 billion in Lango Subregion, with an additional UGX 128.3 billion distributed through 28,281 payments nationwide in the latest round.

Despite progress, a backlog of 24,509 verified claimants remains, with claims totaling UGX 506.69 billion. These include 5,570 claimants in the Northern Subregion (UGX 191.5 billion), 8,284 in the Eastern Subregion (UGX 119.26 billion), and 10,708 in the Central Subregion (UGX 165.9 billion). Kafuuzi noted that delays stem from errors such as mismatched identification, duplicate accounts, and closed bank accounts.

Hon. Bosco Okiror, MP for Usuk Constituency, urged government to enhance transparency in future disbursements and address ongoing legal battles over compensation. He cited three cases, including one filed by Elijah Okupa and others, involving annual claims of about USD 207,000, mostly from Teso.

Okiror further proposed that contentious claims be resolved through negotiation and phased payments to ease the financial burden on government. He stressed that compensation should not only cover lost cattle but also extend to the loss of lives and destruction of property, which devastated the region’s communities.

As the government works to settle outstanding claims, the President reiterated his call for a fair, inclusive, and transparent process, ensuring that the exercise fulfills its intended purpose of restoring livelihoods and uniting communities across Teso.

