100 Arrested in Sebei for Attempting to Fraudulently Join UPDF

Over 100 individuals in the Sebei sub-region have been arrested for attempting to fraudulently join the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) during the recently concluded recruitment exercise. The arrests were made between August 11th and 14th in the districts of Bukwo, Kween, and Kapchorwa, according to Maj. Isaac Oware, Public Relations Officer for the UPDF 3rd Infantry Division.

Maj. Oware explained that the suspects were caught presenting forged academic documents and attempting to bribe recruitment officers in a bid to secure slots in the national army. “We are only here to recruit authentic applicants who meet the required standards,” he said. “Those who have been arrested for presenting forged documents or attempting to bribe recruitment officers will be handled by the police.”

The recruitment exercise, which drew a high number of applicants, saw many enthusiastic and physically fit youth failing to meet the required academic and procedural standards.

Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed the arrests and said investigations are ongoing. “Some suspects have been released on police bond as inquiries continue, while others remain in custody. We are working to establish whether the suspects acted alone or were aided by others,” Chesang said. “Once investigations are complete, the suspects will face the appropriate legal action.”

Col. Steven Mashareka Tumuranzye, team leader of the Sebei recruitment exercise, attributed the high number of fraud cases to lack of awareness among potential recruits. “Many of the youth were simply unaware of the correct recruitment procedures. Some did not understand the new system, which includes online registration and presentation of valid documents,” Col. Tumuranzye said. He urged district security committees, especially those led by Resident District Commissioners, to intensify community sensitisation ahead of future recruitments.

The UPDF conducts annual recruitment across the country to bolster its ranks, but the process has often faced challenges, including fraud, impersonation, and corruption, particularly in regions with high youth unemployment.

Security agencies have warned the public against engaging in or facilitating fraudulent practices during national recruitment exercises, emphasizing that such acts undermine national security and will not be tolerated.

Both police and UPDF officials have pledged to continue working closely to ensure that only qualified, disciplined, and eligible candidates are recruited into the national army.

