Police Recover Eleven Stolen Cows in Hoima City Amid Rising Cattle Theft in Bunyoro Region

Police in Hoima City have recovered eleven cows suspected to having been stolen from Kakumiro District, following a tip-off from vigilant residents in the city centre. The animals were reportedly being transported to an unknown destination when they were abandoned by the suspects in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Julius Hakiza, spokesperson for the Albertine Region police, confirmed the recovery and explained that the suspects fled the scene after realising their movement had been detected by law enforcement. “We currently have eleven cows at Hoima City Central Police Station. Preliminary investigations indicate that these animals were stolen from Kakumiro District and were likely en route to Hoima City abattoir for slaughter or to other unknown destinations,” Hakiza stated.

The recovered cattle are being securely held at Hoima City Central Police Station pending verification by their rightful owners. Police are urging anyone claiming ownership to present proper documentation, including prior police reports and relevant ownership records. Hakiza emphasised that thorough verification is necessary to prevent fraudulent claims and ensure that the cows are returned to their legitimate owners.

Rising Trend of Cattle Theft in Bunyoro

Cattle theft has become increasingly common in the Bunyoro Sub-Region, prompting heightened vigilance from law enforcement and local communities. In March, the police flying squad recovered 24 stolen cows in Masindi District, arresting two suspects, Lawrence Farouk Busobozi and Alex Mukonyezi. These cows had been stolen from multiple districts, including Nakasongola, Nakaseke, Kyankwanzi, Luwero, and Kiryandongo, and were kept in a kraal in Masindi.

Earlier in February, police recovered fourteen stolen cows in Hoima City and arrested two suspects, Ronald Katooto, 35, from Nabiswera village in Nakasongola, and Godwin Tayebw, 38, from Kyankwanzi. The stolen cattle were being kept in a kraal located in Kyarwabuyamba cell in Hoima East Division, highlighting the organised nature of cattle theft networks in the region.

Police in the Albertine Region are working closely with local leaders and residents to curb the rising cases of animal theft. Julius Hakiza called on communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, noting that rapid community reporting often enables law enforcement to intercept stolen livestock before they are sold or slaughtered.

“These thefts not only affect individual farmers but also threaten the economic stability of our communities. Cattle are a critical source of livelihood, and their loss can have far-reaching consequences,” Hakiza said.

Residents are urged to take proactive measures, including maintaining records of livestock, marking animals for easy identification, and promptly reporting any theft incidents. Authorities reiterated that recovering stolen cattle requires cooperation between the public and law enforcement, and emphasised that verified ownership documentation is essential for the safe return of recovered animals.

As investigations continue, police remain committed to dismantling cattle theft networks in Hoima City and surrounding districts and to ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice. The recent recovery of eleven cows is seen as a significant success in the ongoing fight against livestock theft in the Albertine and Bunyoro regions.

