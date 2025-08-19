Kiboga Police Recover Abandoned Gun in Bukomero Sub-County

Territorial police in Kiboga District have recovered an abandoned firearm along with two live rounds of ammunition, authorities confirmed in a statement issued on Monday.

The gun was discovered on August 18, 2025, at Temanakali “A” (Kituma), Matangi Parish, Bukomero Sub-County, by a local resident, Baluka Asha, while she was clearing bushes with a panga. According to reports, Asha noticed an object wrapped in a white sack and, upon closer inspection, realised it was a gun. She promptly informed the area chairperson, who in turn alerted the police.

Officers responded immediately and retrieved the firearm, which was found wrapped in a rotten white sack. Investigators noted that the serial number on the gun could not be established due to extensive rusting, suggesting that the weapon had been hidden in the bush for a long period.

Police Spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala of Wamala said that investigations are underway to determine the type and origin of the firearm. Authorities are also working to identify and apprehend any suspects associated with the weapon.

“The gun was recovered in the bush along with two live rounds of ammunition. Efforts are ongoing to establish the source of the gun and ensure that anyone responsible is brought to justice,” SP Kawala stated.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious items or activity to local authorities. The recovery underscores ongoing efforts by Kiboga police to enhance security and curb the circulation of illegal firearms in the district.

The police have assured the public that they are committed to tracing the origins of the weapon and preventing its potential misuse, emphasising the importance of community cooperation in maintaining safety in the area.

