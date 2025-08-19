Operation Mlinza wa Kimya: UPDF Troops in South Sudan Undertake Rigorous Training to Boost Operational Readiness

Ugandan Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) troops deployed in South Sudan recently undertook an intensive physical training exercise designed to enhance endurance, teamwork, and leadership skills. The exercise, which included a 20-kilometre route march and mountain climbing, forms part of ongoing efforts to maintain operational readiness in challenging deployment environments.

The training, codenamed PIGUA UMANDE, was conducted under the supervision of Brigadier General Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, Joint Task Force Commander of Operation Mlinzi Wakimya, with the battle group commander, Colonel Bernard Kashemeza, leading the exercise on the ground.

Speaking during the exercise, Brig Gen Mbuusi emphasised that physical training is a critical component of military preparedness. “These exercises preserve life and ensure mission success. They prepare your body and mind to face challenges as warriors,” he said, highlighting that such routines are not mere formalities or disciplinary measures but essential for operational effectiveness.

The exercise focused on strengthening endurance, physical fitness, teamwork, and leadership among troops, ensuring that they remain agile and resilient while operating in demanding conditions.

The UPDF continues to prioritise the well-being and preparedness of its personnel, recognising that physically and mentally fit troops are crucial for achieving mission objectives and maintaining peace and security in deployment areas. The initiative underscores the UPDF’s commitment to high standards of professionalism, readiness, and operational efficiency in all its operations.

Through exercises like PIGUA UMANDE, the UPDF demonstrates its ongoing dedication to building a capable and resilient force, prepared to respond to evolving security challenges while fostering strong leadership and cohesion within its ranks.

Comments

comments