Col Obbo Appointed Deputy Director of Defence Public Information, Pledges to Uphold UPDF Reputation

Col Henry Obbo recieves office stump from Maj Biral Katamba gauided by UPDF spokesperson Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye

Col Henry Obbo has officially assumed office as Deputy Director of Defence Public Information at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) headquarters in Mbuya, following a handover from outgoing Deputy Director Maj Bilal Katamba, who now proceeds to attend the prestigious Senior Command and Staff Course.

The ceremony was presided over by the Director of Defence Public Information, Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye.

Maj Gen Kulayigye commended Maj Katamba for his exemplary service in enhancing the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) image as a people-centred army. “When given responsibility, don’t ask why, but do it with commitment and dedication,” he advised, noting that while challenges are inevitable, they can be overcome through discipline and hard work.

He urged staff to embrace humility, responsibility, and a spirit of learning. “Always love people who correct you,” he added, emphasising the value of constructive feedback and respect for others.

Maj Katamba expressed gratitude to the UPDF leadership for the opportunity to serve and thanked Maj Gen Kulayigye for his guidance, praising the teamwork and cooperation of the staff.

Col Obbo pledged to build on his predecessor’s legacy, saying, “I will deepen and widen teamwork, cooperation, and collaboration with other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.”

He also expressed appreciation to the UPDF leadership for their trust, adding: “I am blessed to work with my mentor, Maj Gen Kulayigye, who has mentored many, and I am happy to be one of them.” He highlighted the importance of leadership continuity through mentorship.

The handover ceremony was attended by UPDF junior officers, other ranks, and civilian staff.

