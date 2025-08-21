UPDF, SSPDF Strengthen Ties with Collaborative Border Security Agreement

Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol of SSPDF Exchanges Report with UPDF's Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga During Meeting at DIS Headquarters

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the South Sudan Peoples’ Defence Forces (SSPDF) have reaffirmed their commitment to working together in addressing recent security incidents along the shared border.

This was during a high-level meeting held at the Defence and Intelligence headquarters in Mbuya, co-chaired by the UPDF Commander Land Force, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, and the SSPDF Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Dau Aturjong Nyuol.

The meeting followed an invitation from Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to his South Sudanese counterpart after his recent visit to Juba, where he met President Salva Kiir.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and security measures along the Uganda–South Sudan border.

Speaking on behalf of Gen Kainerugaba, Lt Gen Muhanga highlighted the longstanding ties between the two armies. “All the struggles in the past that the SPLA went through, we were together. Even here in Uganda, during our struggles against the rebels of Joseph Kony, the South Sudan Defence Forces stood with us,” he said.

Addressing the recent border tensions, Lt Gen Muhanga stressed dialogue over confrontation. “We need to approach this maturely and solve this problem. I am confident our discussions will find a remedy for the misunderstandings, which are not between the two governments nor the two armies,” he added.

Gen Nyuol, delivering greetings from President Kiir, reiterated South Sudan’s commitment to joint action. “Joining hands in joint operations will maintain security. Even the spoiler will not be given room to cause havoc to our local population along the border. We will come out with something that can rescue the security and let our people live in good harmony,” he said.

The meeting is expected to yield enhanced coordination and joint measures to safeguard border communities.

Senior officers present included Maj Gen Francis Takirwa, Deputy Commander Land Force; Maj Gen Richard Otto, Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security; Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, Commander 4 Infantry Division; Brig Gen Moses Wandera, Joint Staff Legal Services; and other senior officers from both forces.

Source: UPDF

