Education
UNEB Registers Record 1.4 Million Candidates for 2025 National Exams, Up 7.31%
The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has announced a significant increase in candidate registration for the 2025 national examinations, with provisional figures showing a total of 1,412,248 candidates registered for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) as of today. This marks a 7.31% rise from last year’s candidature of 1,308,998.
Jennifer Kalule-Musamba, Principal Public Relations Officer at UNEB, urged school administrators to ensure all eligible learners are registered. “We encourage Heads of Centres to ensure that they register all the prospective learners, so that no learner is left out,” she stated. Kalule-Musamba also confirmed that amendments to registrations can be made free of charge until the end of July, with submissions via the UNEB portal.
The provisional figures indicate that a substantial portion of the registered candidates, 719,721 (51%), are sponsored by the government’s Universal Education Programs, which include Universal Primary Education (UPE), Universal Secondary Education (USE), and the Uganda Post O’Level and Training Program (UPOLET)5. Registration for all candidates will continue until the end of July, though a surcharge will apply after the initial free amendment period.
In addition to registration updates, UNEB has reminded Heads of UCE Centres to compile and submit Continuous Assessment scores for both Senior Three and Senior Four learners. These Term II marks are due by the time the current school term concludes