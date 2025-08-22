Private Sector Urged to Support Communication Skills in Primary Schools

The Ministry of Education has called on private players to strengthen efforts in teaching and promoting communication skills in primary schools, particularly in hard-to-reach areas. This appeal was made by Abby Musoke Bbosa from the Department of Basic Education during the closure of the 4th Edition of the BIC Essay Competitions, held at Buddo Junior School over the weekend.

Musoke applauded BIC Uganda, the makers of BIC pens, for its ongoing campaign of promoting essay writing competitions among primary school pupils. He noted that the initiative has significantly enhanced communication and writing skills, but emphasised the need to extend such opportunities to learners in upcountry schools who often lack exposure to similar programs.

“The ministry intends to ensure that every pupil learns how to write well. Writing is good for Everyone, and communication is key for everybody. Children in rural schools equally need these opportunities. We encourage BIC and other partners to expand these competitions to Karamoja, Western, Central, and Busoga regions so that we can have a nationwide impact,” Musoke highlighted. He stressed that while Kampala schools have already benefited, scaling the program across the country is critical. Literacy, he explained, involves both reading and writing, and ensuring pupils graduate from each class with strong writing abilities remains a priority for the ministry.

“When we get partners like BIC, we celebrate because their involvement makes our vision easier to achieve,” Musoke added.

At the same event, Irene Mirembe, the Deputy Headteacher of Buddo Junior School, commended the BIC Essay Competitions for transforming pupils’ learning experiences. She said the program has helped children transition from using pencils to ballpoint pens, while also improving vocabulary, comprehension, creativity, and handwriting.

“The competition sharpens pupils’ ability to write meaningful sentences and stories. The BIC pen, with its unique nib, makes it easier for beginners moving from pencils to shape their letters properly,” Mirembe explained.

Victor Wandera Engessa, the Country Manager of BIC Uganda, revealed that the initiative has so far reached more than 11,000 pupils across the country. He explained that the competitions equip children with essential writing skills that enhance communication and build their confidence in expressing ideas.

“As we celebrate 72 years of operation this year, BIC is committed to extending this support to upcountry pupils. Our aim is to spur creativity and support young learners transitioning from lower primary classes,” Wandera said.

He added that children often experience stigma when moving from pencils to pens, and BIC’s initiative helps them make this transition smoothly by boosting their confidence and creativity. Educationists said that the partnership between the Ministry of Education and private players like BIC demonstrates the power of collaboration in building communication skills for Uganda’s future generation.

With sustained efforts and wider outreach, pupils across both urban and rural areas stand to benefit from stronger literacy foundations and improved self-expression.

