NCBA Bank Commits UGX 1.45 Billion to Makerere’s 2025 MakRun in Landmark Education Partnership

Vice Chancellor Prof. Nawangwe (right) and the Chairperson of the Makerere Endowment Fund, Prof. Kigozi Maggie, receive a cheque from NCBA’s CEO, Mark Muyobo

In a major boost to education and community development, NCBA Bank Uganda has announced a UGX 1.45 billion sponsorship package for Makerere University’s 2025 MakRun, scheduled for August 17. The sponsorship marks the beginning of a five-year partnership aimed at enhancing student welfare, expanding access to education, and transforming MakRun into a world-class sporting event.

Welcoming the sponsorship, Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, described the contribution as a “generous gift” and a game-changer for the university’s annual fundraising marathon.

“Gone are the logistical headaches of past years. Now we have the resources to deliver a first-class event that brings together families, alumni, corporate teams, and elite runners for a day of sport and celebration,” Prof. Nawangwe said.

The event, now officially titled the NCBA MakRun, will be held under the theme “Run for Education, Run for Inclusion.” Proceeds will go toward constructing a dedicated student centre, supporting students with disabilities, and expanding the Makerere University Endowment Fund to help bright but underprivileged students.

A Transformative Partnership

NCBA Bank Uganda CEO Mark Muyobo expressed pride in partnering with Makerere University, calling the MakRun a cause that aligns with the bank’s core values.

“We are proud to partner with Makerere University because the MakRun is an event that champions access to education, health, and opportunity for all. At NCBA, we believe in the power of partnerships to drive real impact,” Muyobo said.

As part of the partnership, NCBA Bank will not only serve as the title sponsor but also mobilise staff, customers, and partners to participate in the run, support fundraising efforts, and promote environmental sustainability throughout the campaign period.

Muyobo emphasised that the collaboration aims to empower students with disabilities, promote healthy lifestyles, and build a strong foundation for the university’s future.

The 2025 edition of MakRun is set to be the most ambitious yet, featuring, for the first time, a full 42.2 km elite marathon, in addition to the traditional 21 km half-marathon, 10 km, and 5 km fun runs. Organisers expect thousands of participants from Uganda and across the region, including professional athletes, students, alumni, fitness enthusiasts, and corporate teams.

Dr. Maggie Kigozi, Chairperson of the Makerere University Endowment Fund (MAKEF), said the new funding will help elevate the event to international standards.

“With NCBA’s support of UGX 1.45 billion, we’ll be able to secure traffic-free routes, professional timing systems, and a safe, car-free course for all participants—whether they tackle the full 42.2 km or the 5 km walk,” she said.

She noted that proceeds will fund a Disability Support Centre, equip it with assistive devices, and strengthen the university’s scholarship program to ensure no student drops out due to lack of tuition.

In the lead-up to the main event, the MakRun Club will host weekly Wednesday fun runs to mobilise the university community and promote active lifestyles. Additionally, the Makerere University Clinic will provide pre-race medical screenings to ensure the health and readiness of all participants.

Organisers aim to raise UGX 2 billion from this year’s marathon to support critical student welfare programs, invest in community development, and contribute to the long-term sustainability of Uganda’s oldest and most prestigious public university.

As Makerere prepares to host the biggest edition of MakRun yet, the partnership with NCBA is being celebrated as a model for how corporate investment in higher education can create lasting social and economic impact. “This is more than a marathon,” said Prof. Nawangwe. “It’s a movement for education, inclusion, and transformation.”

