Mulago Hospital Celebrates Second Successful IVF Birth as Fertility Milestone for Uganda

In a landmark achievement for Uganda’s reproductive healthcare, Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital has successfully delivered its second baby conceived through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF)—a healthy baby girl weighing 3.6 kilograms. The news was shared with national pride by Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, who hailed the moment as a breakthrough in expanding access to specialised fertility care across the country.

“Great news! Our team at Mulago has safely delivered its second IVF baby. Congratulations to the proud parents!” tweeted Dr. Atwine, underscoring the significance of the development.

Since launching its IVF program in August 2024, the hospital has already recorded 11 confirmed pregnancies, signalling growing public trust in locally available fertility treatments. The new service is part of the government’s broader push to integrate advanced medical technologies into public health facilities, ensuring that such life-changing interventions are not exclusive to the wealthy or those who can afford to travel abroad.

The hospital’s IVF success is more than just a clinical milestone—it is a deeply emotional victory for families who have long battled infertility in silence. Fertility challenges in Uganda, as in many parts of Africa, are often stigmatised, with women bearing the brunt of societal pressure and emotional distress. The availability of public IVF services now offers a message of hope and inclusivity.

Mulago’s fertility clinic is staffed with a multidisciplinary team of obstetricians, gynaecologists, embryologists, and specialised nurses who work together to offer consultation, diagnostics, assisted reproductive technologies (ART), and counselling services. According to hospital officials, the uptake of the IVF program has been steadily rising, with couples from across the country now making inquiries and booking appointments.

“This achievement shows our commitment to making advanced reproductive services accessible to every Ugandan, regardless of income,” said one senior clinician at Mulago. “Infertility is a medical condition like any other, and we are proud to be part of the solution.”

As the Ministry of Health continues to scale up advanced medical services under Uganda’s Universal Health Coverage roadmap, the successful deliveries at Mulago serve as a shining example of what is possible when innovation, government support, and compassionate care converge.

