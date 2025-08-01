Housing Finance Bank Champions Stronger Parenting and Family Values at National Symposium

Housing Finance Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to family-centred development by backing a high-profile national symposium aimed at elevating parenting, promoting sex education, and strengthening child welfare in Uganda. Held at Kololo Independence Grounds, the event attracted more than 500 working mothers from the corporate and business communities under the theme: “Parental Involvement, Sex Education, and Children’s Wellbeing.”

Graced by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni, the symposium underscored the importance of intentional parenting in safeguarding Uganda’s future. Drawing from her personal experience, the First Lady called on parents to be more present and proactive in guiding their children amid rising mental health concerns and societal pressures.

“Protecting the moral integrity of our children is not a choice, it’s a responsibility,” Mrs. Museveni emphasised. “As a government, we are committed to ensuring that educational content upholds Uganda’s core values. It is through deliberate care and involvement that we will shape the future of our nation.”

The First Lady’s remarks resonated deeply with attendees, inspiring candid discussions on parenting challenges, the importance of sex education, and the need for community-wide involvement in raising children.

The event also attracted Members of Parliament, Cabinet Ministers, and leaders of major private-sector institutions—signalling the growing national consensus around the importance of family-focused interventions.

Organized by Mama Tendo Foundation, the symposium was part of the organization’s 15-year mission to uplift Ugandan families through seminars, workshops, and digital platforms. Founder Catherine Ruhweza noted that over 500,000 families have benefited from Mama Tendo’s transformative programs.

“Our vision has always been to restore hope in families and equip parents with the knowledge and tools to raise responsible children,” Ruhweza said. “This symposium is not just an event—it’s a movement for national renewal.”

Housing Finance Bank, a key sponsor of the symposium, emphasised the importance of such forums in fostering holistic development. Doreen Nyiramugisha, Head of Marketing and Communication at Housing Finance Bank, reiterated the Bank’s support for inclusive community development beyond its financial services.

“Strong families are the foundation of thriving communities,” she said. “Our partnership with Mama Tendo Foundation reflects our belief in supporting parenting initiatives, sex education, and youth well-being. Products like the HFB Woman Loan and programs such as our Business Clinics are part of our broader mission to empower individuals and nurture a resilient generation.”

This initiative complements the Bank’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all. Through such social impact investments, Housing Finance Bank continues to contribute meaningfully to Uganda’s development beyond traditional banking.

The event concluded with a renewed call for collaboration between the government, private sector, and civil society in shaping a values-based, informed, and emotionally healthy generation of Ugandans. As Uganda navigates an increasingly complex social landscape, institutions like Housing Finance Bank are leading the charge in building communities where families can thrive.

