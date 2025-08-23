Jane Frances Acilo Receives President Museveni’s Endorsement for Oyam Woman MP Seat

Jane Frances Acilo, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the Oyam District Woman Member of Parliament (MP) seat, has received official endorsement from President Yoweri Museveni ahead of the 2026 general elections. The approval, granted during a strategic meeting at State House this week, signals strong confidence in Acilo’s leadership and her vision for the district.

Once considered a stronghold of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Oyam District has experienced renewed momentum under Acilo’s grassroots-driven initiatives. Her ability to revitalise community support demonstrates her political strength and positions the NRM as increasingly influential in the region. Political analysts suggest that this endorsement cements her status as a frontrunner in a race that is expected to be highly competitive.

Historic Endorsement

Acilo’s backing by the President marks a historic milestone, making her the first parliamentary aspirant in the upcoming election cycle to receive formal support from President Museveni. This recognition highlights the confidence the NRM leadership has in her capability to deliver meaningful change and represents a strategic effort to consolidate party influence in a key constituency.

At the heart of her campaign, Acilo has outlined a practical and transformative agenda aimed at improving the livelihoods of Oyam residents. Central to her plans are sustainable community development initiatives and household-level income projects designed to empower families to achieve financial stability. She has emphasised that grassroots development and self-reliance will remain the pillars of her leadership approach.

Speaking after the endorsement, Acilo stated, “My leadership will focus on practical solutions to everyday challenges. I am committed to empowering households to generate steady incomes and secure a brighter future for our communities. The President’s endorsement is both an honour and a responsibility, and I will work tirelessly to advance the NRM’s vision of prosperity for all.”

With President Museveni’s endorsement, Acilo enters the 2026 electoral race with strengthened legitimacy and a clear mandate to expand the NRM’s footprint in Oyam District. Observers note that her leadership could redefine the political landscape of the area, presenting a model of grassroots engagement and community-focused governance.

As the district prepares for the general elections, all eyes will be on how Acilo translates her campaign promises into actionable initiatives, potentially setting a new benchmark for parliamentary representation in Uganda.

