UNEB Warns: No Candidate Should Miss 2025 Exams as July 31 Registration Deadline Looms

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has issued a final call to all heads of examination centres across the country to complete the registration of candidates for the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

In an official press statement released this week, UNEB Executive Director Mr. Dan N. Odongo reminded school heads that Wednesday, July 31, 2025, is the final day for registration. He emphasized that no learner who is eligible to sit for this year’s national examinations should be excluded due to incomplete registration.

“Heads of Centres are advised to make use of the remaining time to register any learners that have not been registered, so that no learner, who is supposed to sit for this year’s examinations, is left out,” Mr. Odongo stressed.

According to UNEB, over 1.4 million candidates have already been registered for the 2025 examinations — a 6.8% increase compared to last year’s figures. This surge reflects a growing number of learners completing their education cycles across Uganda.

To ensure transparency and data accuracy, UNEB has directed schools to display candidate registers in visible areas within school premises immediately after registration. This will allow students and parents to verify their registration status and correct any errors in the submitted data.

Additionally, UNEB will offer an SMS verification option, enabling parents and candidates to confirm registration details remotely.

UNEB’s strong stance on full registration highlights its commitment to inclusive education and credible examination management. The board has consistently worked to eliminate barriers that may hinder learners from sitting for national assessments.

With just hours remaining before the deadline, school administrators are under pressure to finalize entries and verify data to avoid last-minute discrepancies.

“All learners who are due to sit for this year’s examinations must be accounted for,” Mr. Odongo reiterated. “No one should be left behind.”

