World Bank Appoints Dr. Francisca Ayodeji Akala as New Country Manager for Uganda

The World Bank has appointed renowned Nigerian public health and development expert Dr. Francisca Ayodeji Akala, known widely as “Ayo,” as its new Country Manager for Uganda, effective August 1, 2025. She succeeds Mukami Kariuki, who has completed a distinguished four-year term overseeing the Bank’s operations in the country.

Dr. Akala steps into the role at a pivotal moment for Uganda’s development agenda and will take the helm of the World Bank’s $4.5 billion portfolio, which includes 18 active projects spanning sectors such as energy, education, health, and refugee livelihoods. Her mandate includes strengthening collaboration with the Ugandan government and civil society to align development support with national priorities, especially under Vision 2040 and the Third National Development Plan (NDP III).

In an official statement, the World Bank lauded Dr. Akala’s appointment, noting that she will “lead the design and implementation of the World Bank’s evolving support program and daily dialogue with the government.” The Bank further emphasised its ongoing commitment to fostering “faster, more resilient, and inclusive growth” in Uganda, with a special focus on creating better and more equitable jobs for Ugandans.

Bringing more than 25 years of experience in international development, Dr. Akala is widely respected for her work in health systems strengthening, public service delivery, and human capital development across Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East. Her technical expertise covers a broad spectrum, including immunisation, HIV/AIDS, malaria, non-communicable diseases, and nutrition.

She has led major initiatives in fragile and conflict-affected states and played a pivotal role in the World Bank’s Human Capital Project, a flagship program aimed at improving education, health, and social protection across developing countries.

Prior to her appointment in Uganda, Dr. Akala served as Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition, and Population for 13 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa. She has also held positions as Senior Health Specialist in both Western and Central Africa and South Asia, and as Public Health Specialist in the Middle East and North Africa.

Her academic credentials include a medical degree from the University of Ibadan, a Master of Public Health from the University of Lagos, and a Master’s in Health Services Management from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Her appointment comes at a time when Uganda faces growing development challenges, including high youth unemployment, income disparities, and increasing health care demands. Akala is expected to lead the Bank’s evolving support toward inclusive service delivery, investment in human capital, and sustainable economic growth.

The World Bank expressed strong optimism about her leadership: “We are confident that Ayo’s leadership will further strengthen our partnership with Uganda and help scale up impact in areas critical to economic transformation and social inclusion.”

Dr. Akala will be based at the World Bank Country Office in Kampala, where she will work closely with government agencies, development partners, and communities to help unlock Uganda’s full development potential.

Comments

comments