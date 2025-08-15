Glovo Marks Five Years in Uganda with New Kampala Office, Green Economy Push, and Ambitious Growth Plans

In a landmark celebration of five years of transforming Uganda’s socio-economic landscape, Glovo, the global tech platform connecting customers, businesses, and couriers, officially opened its new office in Kampala on Thursday. The move signals the beginning of an ambitious new chapter aimed at scaling operations, empowering local businesses, enhancing digital tools, and championing a greener delivery economy.

Since its launch in Uganda in 2020, Glovo’s growth story has been one of sustained investment, job creation, and innovation. The company has invested UGX 33 billion into the country, generating over 6,000 jobs — both through direct employment and indirect opportunities for partners and riders. With a partner network of more than 3,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) — representing 95% of its business partnerships — the platform has emerged as a vital tool for helping local businesses digitise and expand their reach.

According to company data, Glovo has created UGX 143 billion in direct economic value for its partners since 2020, helping thousands of entrepreneurs tap into new markets and customers.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Cosmas Mwikirize, Superintendent for Industrial Value Chains Development at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, praised Glovo’s role in fostering Uganda’s platform economy. “Glovo’s work in Uganda over the past five years shows how the platform economy can drive innovation, create jobs, and support our transition to greener transport solutions,” he said. “We look forward to continued collaboration to ensure more Ugandans benefit from digital opportunities while contributing to sustainable economic growth.”

Over 3,000 riders currently use Glovo’s platform to access flexible income opportunities, with many embracing digital entrepreneurship as a means of livelihood.

Ivy Maingi, Glovo Uganda Country Manager, said the milestone represents both a celebration and a commitment to deeper impact: “Uganda has been a remarkable growth story for Glovo. We are proud to celebrate five years of enabling digital commerce, creating thousands of income opportunities, and building the greenest delivery operation in our global network. The opening of our new Kampala office marks the start of our next growth chapter, one focused on scale, digital tools for partners, and expanded EV adoption.”

Leading the Shift to a Green Economy

Glovo has positioned Uganda as its “greenest market worldwide,” with 37% of all orders in 2024 delivered using non-combustion or electric vehicles — the highest share across its global network.

Currently, 39% of riders use electric vehicles, a figure Glovo aims to increase to 70% through its partnership with Zembo, a Ugandan electric mobility company offering subsidies for electric motorbikes. This transition not only cuts carbon emissions — with e-motorbikes producing 21% less CO₂ than petrol models — but also delivers significant financial benefits for riders, who save an average of UGX 84,500 per month on fuel costs.

Operating in Kampala, Mukono, and Entebbe, Glovo plans to double its size within the next two years. The company’s expansion will also advance Uganda’s cashless economy by promoting digital payments and increasing access to e-commerce for SMEs.

The new Kampala office, located at AHA Towers, will function as a central hub for partner support, rider engagement, and talent recruitment. The facility is expected to play a pivotal role in driving innovation and strengthening Glovo’s position in Uganda’s evolving digital ecosystem.

With its dual focus on economic empowerment and environmental sustainability, Glovo’s five-year milestone is not just a reflection of past achievements — it is a blueprint for a future where technology, business growth, and green mobility work hand in hand to shape a more inclusive and sustainable Ugandan economy.

