Stanbic Bank Donates UGX 20 Million to Uganda Cancer Institute Ahead of Afrigo Band’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Stanbic Bank has donated UGX 20 million worth of medical equipment and supplies to the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) as part of its ongoing commitment to health services and community welfare.

The donation includes five adult mattresses, 50 reusable colostomy bags, two patient monitors, three wheelchairs, two chemotherapy chairs, two examination couches, five hospital blankets, and assorted food items.

Diana Ondoga, Stanbic Bank Manager of Corporate Social Investment (CSI), delivered the items alongside members of the Afrigo Band, who will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a special performance at Millennium Grounds this weekend. Tickets are available via Stanbic’s digital platform FlexiPay or the USSD code *291# at discounted rates.

“Cancer is an urgent and growing health concern that requires a concerted community effort to combat,” Ondoga said. She emphasised that community engagement is key to promoting healthier lifestyles, increasing cancer awareness, and encouraging early check-ups.

On behalf of UCI, Dr. Henry Ddungu praised Stanbic Bank for its continued support. “This is not the first time we are receiving your support, and we appeal to you to keep coming back, because our needs continue to grow with the challenges we face,” he said. Dr. Ddungu noted that modern beds and cervical cancer screening machines donated in 2023 are still in use, highlighting the lasting impact of Stanbic’s contributions.

UCI continues to play a critical role in cancer treatment and research, treating thousands of patients annually. In 2024, the Institute recorded 36,000 new cases, with nearly 500 patients visiting its outpatient department daily, underscoring the growing need for expanded resources.

Afrigo Band member Hon. Rachael Magoola expressed personal gratitude, noting that the band has lost several friends and fans to cancer over their 50-year journey. “Joining hands to raise awareness about this killer disease is a contribution I am proud to affiliate with,” she said.

Talent Africa Group CEO, Aly Allibhai, added, “We hope donations made today will go a long way in supporting the Uganda Cancer Institute and the invaluable work they do. Together we can improve lives, bring hope, and create lasting impact.”

Stanbic Bank Brand and Marketing Manager, Lois Kwikiriza, highlighted the bank’s broader mission of community engagement and inclusive growth, particularly supporting women, youth, and farmers. She said, “The UGX 20 million donation marks another milestone in Stanbic’s ongoing collaboration with UCI. In 2023, Stanbic provided beds and Pap smear kits to aid early cervical cancer testing.”

Kwikiriza also encouraged Ugandans to participate in the Afrigo Band’s 50th-anniversary show by purchasing discounted tickets via the FlexiPay app, which offers a 10% cashback on transactions above UGX 50,000, including utility bills, shopping, and fuel purchases.

