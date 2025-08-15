Uganda’s E-Mobility Expo 2025 to Spotlight Long-Term Savings of Electric Vehicles

As the countdown begins for the National E-Mobility Expo 2025, set for September 18–19, the buzz is not only about futuristic electric cars, sleek e-bikes, and cutting-edge charging technology. This year, the conversation is shifting to an often-overlooked aspect of the e-mobility revolution, the long-term economic advantage of electric transport.

While electric vehicles (EVs) and e-bikes may come with higher upfront price tags, their promise of substantial fuel and maintenance savings over the years is turning heads among both individual buyers and fleet operators.

For Ugandan motorists, fluctuating petrol and diesel prices are a constant challenge. EVs offer a cheaper and more predictable alternative. Charging a popular model like the Nissan Leaf at home can cost just a fraction of refuelling a comparable petrol car.

Calculations show that if an EV consumes about 15 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per 100 kilometres, at an average electricity tariff of UGX 750 per kWh, a driver would spend roughly UGX 11,250 for a 100-kilometre trip. In contrast, a petrol-powered car averaging 12 km per litre at UGX 5,500 per litre would cost about UGX 45,800 for the same distance.

Over a year, for a driver covering 15,000 kilometres, the difference amounts to over UGX 5 million in savings — enough to cover several months of electricity bills for an average household.

The economic case for e-bikes is equally compelling. A quality e-bike in Uganda costs between UGX 3.5 million and UGX 5 million, more than a standard bicycle or a budget petrol motorcycle. However, the running costs are almost negligible.

Fully charging an e-bike battery (about 0.6 kWh) costs under UGX 500 and offers a range of 40–60 kilometres. Covering the same distance on a 100cc petrol motorcycle would require about 1.5 litres of fuel — roughly UGX 8,250. For riders travelling 50 kilometres daily, this translates into monthly savings of more than UGX 210,000, recovering the initial investment in about two years.

EVs also cut costs by reducing maintenance needs. They have no engine oil, spark plugs, or exhaust systems to replace, and their electric motors have far fewer moving parts than combustion engines. Regenerative braking extends the life of brake components, further lowering expenses.

Industry estimates suggest EV owners spend 30–40% less on routine maintenance. Over five years, this can amount to about UGX 2 million in savings compared to petrol or diesel vehicles — a financial relief that continues for as long as the car is in service.

Concerns over battery life are diminishing as technology improves. Modern lithium-ion EV batteries are designed to last beyond 300,000 kilometres, with warranties often stretching to eight years or more. This durability helps EVs hold their value better in the resale market, where buyers are attracted to lower running costs and the reassurance of long-term battery performance.

While a brand-new EV may still cost more upfront than a second-hand petrol car, the long-term numbers increasingly favour electric. When fuel savings, reduced maintenance, slower depreciation, and possible government incentives are factored in, the total cost of ownership tips in favour of EVs.

With Uganda positioning itself as a key player in Africa’s e-mobility space, the 2025 National E-Mobility Expo is expected to not only showcase futuristic designs but also make a strong case for why investing in electric transport is financially sound for the long haul.

