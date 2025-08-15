KCB Bank Uganda Partners with Candle Light Property Services to Boost Home Ownership

KCB Bank Uganda has entered a strategic partnership with Candle Light Property Services Ltd, aimed at making land and home ownership more accessible for Ugandans. The collaboration will enable customers to access competitive mortgage financing from KCB Bank Uganda for purchasing plots and houses developed by Candle Light, bridging a critical gap between property aspirations and financial accessibility.

Under the agreement, Candle Light will refer prospective buyers to KCB Bank Uganda for mortgage financing, while the bank will extend loans to qualifying customers following its credit policies. The initiative seeks to dismantle common barriers to home ownership by combining flexible financing with transparent, legally compliant, and well-planned property developments.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Miranda Musoke, Head of Retail at KCB Bank Uganda, emphasised the bank’s commitment to empowering Ugandans to own property without financial strain. “This partnership with Candle Light Property Services means our customers can access affordable, transparent, and sustainable property solutions backed by competitive mortgage financing. Together, we are making home ownership a dream and an achievable reality,” Musoke said.

Candle Light Property Services, guided by its motto “Spark hope. Build homes,” is a Ugandan-owned real estate company dedicated to transforming the sector. The company offers affordable plots, flexible payment plans, and developments with essential infrastructure such as roads, drainage, and water access. It also promotes eco-friendly land use and supports first-time buyers with simplified legal and documentation processes.

Filbert Kirama, Managing Director of Candle Light Property Services, welcomed the collaboration, noting, “Our mission is to transform and revolutionise Uganda’s real estate industry by creating organised, affordable, and sustainable communities. Partnering with KCB Bank Uganda enables us to offer our customers the financing support they need, while upholding our commitment to transparency, quality, and customer trust.”

The partnership comes at a time when Uganda’s real estate sector is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for affordable and secure housing. Industry experts say initiatives such as this are vital for bridging the gap between financial institutions and property developers, enabling more Ugandans to achieve the dream of owning a home.

With this partnership, KCB Bank Uganda and Candle Light Property Services are poised to provide a pathway for families and individuals to invest in sustainable, well-planned communities while benefiting from accessible and competitive mortgage solutions.

