Plascon Donates Paint to Restore Tooro Royal Palace Ahead of Omukama’s 30th Coronation Anniversary

Kansai Plascon Uganda, the country’s leading paint manufacturer, has announced a landmark donation of paint to refurbish the Tooro Kingdom’s Royal Palace as the Kingdom gears up to celebrate the 30th Coronation Anniversary of His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro on September 12, 2025.

The substantial donation, which covers both the interior and exterior of the palace — a structure spanning more than 8,500 square meters — was officially handed over at a ceremony held Monday at the Palace Grounds in Fort Portal.

The colourful event was presided over by Santosh Gumte, Managing Director of Kansai Plascon Uganda, who was accompanied by company executives Daniel Kayongo, Head of Marketing, and Kato Moses, Head of Sales. The paint donation was received by Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire and Deputy Prime Minister Henry Basaliza.

“This gesture from Plascon is more than just paint. It is a reaffirmation of a partnership that brings real impact and change to our Kingdom,” said Prime Minister Rwomiire. “Plascon has been a consistent partner — from supporting the Amasaza Cup to now rejuvenating our royal residence. As we prepare for the 30th Coronation Anniversary, the freshly painted palace will reflect the pride and heritage of Tooro.”

Plascon’s contribution falls under its broader #ColourYourWorld initiative — a corporate social responsibility drive aimed at sustainability, heritage preservation, and community empowerment.

Speaking at the event, Gumte emphasized Plascon’s continued commitment to cultural institutions and the communities they serve.

“We are proud to be the official paint partner of Tooro Kingdom. This relationship is dear to us — I’ve personally been honored with the Empaako name ‘Ateeyi,’ a symbol of our strong bond with the people of Tooro,” he said.

He added, “Supporting education, culture, and religious institutions aligns with our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. It is our way of giving back to the communities that continue to believe in our brand.”

The refurbishment project is a key component of preparations for the highly anticipated coronation celebrations, which are expected to draw thousands of guests, dignitaries, and cultural enthusiasts from across the region and the diaspora.

According to Kingdom officials, the restoration of the palace is symbolic of Tooro’s resilience, cultural pride, and its future ambitions under the reign of the Omukama.

“Plascon is helping us make history,” said Deputy Prime Minister Basaliza. “This paint will not only beautify our royal home but also preserve it for generations to come.”

The 30th Coronation Anniversary of the Omukama will mark three decades of leadership, unity, and cultural revitalization — with the freshly painted palace now set to serve as a centerpiece for the historic milestone.

Comments

comments