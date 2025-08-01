Uganda Accelerates Toward a Green Future with Launch of National E-Mobility Expo 2025

Uganda’s vision for a cleaner, more innovative, and industrially self-reliant future took centre stage today as Dr. Monica Musenero Masanza, Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, officially launched the National E-Mobility Expo 2025 at Next Media Park in Naguru. The high-energy event marked a pivotal moment in Uganda’s national journey toward sustainable transportation and industrial transformation.

Addressing a packed gathering of key stakeholders from across government, industry, civil society, and the diplomatic corps, Dr. Musenero declared e-mobility a defining feature of Uganda’s development trajectory under the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV).

“This Expo signals Uganda’s decisive leap into a future where clean mobility meets national innovation—where Ugandans take full ownership of their industrial destiny,” Dr. Musenero said. “It is a rallying call to every citizen, engineer, policymaker, development partner, financial institution, and entrepreneur to join hands in creating a resilient, inclusive, and climate-conscious future.”

Held under the theme “Powering Innovation, Accelerating Industrialisation, and Shaping Africa’s Green Future,” the Expo aims to consolidate Uganda’s position as a continental leader in electric mobility solutions. Building on the momentum from the inaugural 2024 edition, the 2025 Expo is not only a showcase of innovation but a crucible for collaboration, investment, and policy dialogue.

The launch was a vibrant affair, beginning with an invigorating 5KM E-Cycling Expo led by Mr. Guillaume Chartrain, Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union to Uganda. The event highlighted the strong connection between e-mobility and public health, emphasising how electric bicycles can foster healthier lifestyles and more equitable urban transportation systems.

The program featured a series of powerful engagements, including the screening of a captivating Expo video, which detailed the evolution and achievements of Uganda’s e-mobility ecosystem. The presentation of the E-Mobility Outlook Report 2024 by the Head of the Mobility Bureau in the Office of the President provided cutting-edge insights into the sector’s growth, customer impact, and development outcomes.

In his remarks, Mr. Kin Kariisa, CEO of Next Media Group and Chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), underscored the media’s vital role in shaping public perception and mobilising citizen support for Uganda’s green mobility agenda. Mr. Chartrain reaffirmed the European Union’s strong backing for Uganda’s clean energy ambitions, commending the country’s leadership and innovation.

A poetic interlude, “The Future is Green, the Future is Now,” stirred emotional reflections among the attendees, while a live saxophone performance added an artistic touch to the event, symbolising harmony between culture, technology, and sustainability.

The main National E-Mobility Expo 2025 is scheduled for September 18–19, 2025, at the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja—Uganda’s flagship symbol of electric mobility and industrial resilience.

Key goals of the Expo include showcasing Ugandan ingenuity in electric vehicle innovation, catalysing over $800 million in private sector investments over the next five years, advancing forward-looking e-mobility policy frameworks, empowering youth and SMEs through franchising and skilling, and fostering regional cooperation to position Uganda as East Africa’s clean mobility leader.

Organisers described the Expo as a national statement of intent: Uganda is not merely adapting to the future of mobility—it is actively shaping it. With policy ambition, scientific excellence, private sector energy, and public participation all aligned, Uganda is driving full speed ahead toward a cleaner, greener, and more industrially advanced tomorrow.

