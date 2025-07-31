UCC, Kyabazinga Forge Partnership to Boost Digital Inclusion in Busoga

Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Royal Highness William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV welcoming UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo at his Palace

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has initiated a strategic partnership with the Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Royal Highness William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, to accelerate digital inclusion and innovation among young people in the Busoga sub-region.

In a high-level meeting held at the Kyabazinga’s palace, UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo emphasised the urgency of equipping Uganda’s youth with access to information and communication technologies (ICTs), calling it “an essential need, not a luxury.”

“Young people are the heartbeat of the nation’s future,” Thembo said. “When traditional leadership embraces modern technology, we unlock powerful opportunities for transformation.”

Thembo praised the Kyabazinga for his openness to integrating technology into cultural structures, describing the meeting as a landmark moment in bridging Uganda’s persistent digital divide. He reiterated UCC’s commitment to partnerships that both honor cultural heritage and advance digital readiness, especially in underserved regions.

“This visit reminded us that true progress occurs when we build on our cultural roots while striving for digital advancement,” he noted.

The UCC chief also outlined upcoming initiatives that could benefit the Busoga region, including expanded internet connectivity, digital skills training programs, and the establishment of innovation hubs to nurture youth talent in ICT.

The Kyabazinga welcomed the collaboration, affirming his Kingdom’s readiness to work with UCC to empower young people and equip them for the digital economy.

The meeting marks a shift in UCC’s approach to national digital transformation, with increased focus on engaging traditional and cultural institutions as partners in development. It also reflects a broader government push to ensure equitable access to technology across all regions of Uganda, in line with Vision 2040 and the country’s digital transformation roadmap.

This initiative is expected to open doors for thousands of young people in Busoga, enabling them to access training, innovation opportunities, and entrepreneurial support in the ICT sector.

UCC and the Busoga Kingdom are expected to formalize their collaboration through a memorandum of understanding in the coming months.

