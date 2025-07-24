UCC Releases Internet Bundle Price Comparison to Boost Transparency and Consumer Choice

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has published its latest comparative price schedule for mobile and fixed internet bundles, aiming to promote transparency, consumer protection, and healthy competition in the country’s fast-growing telecommunications sector.

The newly released June report focuses on the most commonly purchased data packages — including daily, weekly, monthly, and non-expiry mobile data bundles, as well as unlimited-speed fixed internet plans. According to the UCC, these categories represent the highest traffic in terms of consumer demand across Uganda.

“As part of our mandate to promote and protect the interests of consumers, the Uganda Communications Commission has published this comparative mobile and fixed price schedule to support transparency and improve consumer awareness,” said Nyombi Thembo, Executive Director of UCC.

The UCC emphasised that the regularly updated price guide is intended to help Ugandans make informed decisions based on their budget, usage habits, and value for money. It also sends a clear message to telecom operators: pricing must be fair, competitive, and tailored to evolving user expectations.

By comparing bundles across multiple providers, the report highlights differences in cost, data volume, and validity periods, giving consumers a clearer view of what each telecom company offers under similar categories.

“The Commission continues to closely monitor price trends in the market and will update these comparisons periodically to ensure that consumers are kept informed and providers are encouraged to offer competitive and fair pricing,” Thembo added.

The comparative schedule is not only a consumer tool but also a regulatory signal encouraging innovation and responsible pricing models. The UCC believes that transparency in pricing will stimulate competition, improve service delivery, and ultimately lead to better access to quality internet across Uganda, especially as the country continues to digitise its economy.

This initiative falls under the UCC’s broader strategy to establish a consumer-centred, equitable, and competitive communications ecosystem.

