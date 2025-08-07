Uganda to Host Africa Engineering Week 2025, Showcasing Innovation, Youth Talent, and Infrastructure Excellence

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Dr. Monica Musenero

Uganda will host the prestigious Africa Engineering Week and Conference 2025 from September 14 to 20 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, bringing together over 1,000 engineering professionals, researchers, policy makers, academics, innovators, and youth leaders from across the continent and beyond.

Themed “Leveraging Engineering Innovations and Technology to Accelerate Africa’s Socio-Economic Transformation,” the week-long event is being organised by the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers (UIPE) in partnership with UNESCO, the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), and the Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO).

UIPE President Eng. Bosco Lepi, addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Wednesday, confirmed that President Yoweri Museveni will be the Chief Guest at the official opening ceremony. Lepi emphasised Uganda’s readiness to host the continental event and called upon stakeholders to support through registration, sponsorship, and promotion.

“We are proud to host this historic gathering of Africa’s engineering community. It’s an opportunity to highlight our innovations, infrastructure, and human capital,” Lepi said.

The conference will feature keynote addresses, ministerial and CEO roundtables, and plenary sessions focused on areas such as women in engineering, young engineers, and sustainability in infrastructure. Participants will also take part in technical tours to strategic sites including Uganda’s national parks, hydropower plants, the Source of the Nile, and major infrastructure projects.

One of the highlights will be the FAEO Engineering Excellence Awards, alongside innovative exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge technology and research.

Engineering at the Heart of Africa’s Development

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Dr. Monica Musenero praised the event as a pivotal platform to underscore engineering’s central role in addressing Africa’s development challenges. “This conference will shine a spotlight on how engineering is not just solving Africa’s problems but also unlocking extraordinary opportunities,” said Musenero. “It’s a call to our youth to dream big and embrace careers in this vital field.”

She highlighted that the event aligns with Uganda’s Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) priorities, noting that engineering is fundamental to achieving the country’s ambitious tenfold economic growth strategy, which envisions a GDP of $500 billion by 2040. “STI, including engineering and ICT, is now the engine of Uganda’s growth. Our youth are innovative, and this conference will inspire the next generation of engineers,” Musenero added.

Founded in 1972, UIPE is the professional umbrella for engineers, technologists, and technicians in Uganda. It plays a central role in shaping engineering policy, ethics, and professional development. UIPE also collaborates with the Engineers Registration Board (ERB) in evaluating and registering engineers, ensuring high standards of practice.

The Africa Engineering Week is an annual UNESCO initiative celebrated across the continent to raise awareness of the vital role engineering plays in sustainable development and to inspire interest in STEM education.

