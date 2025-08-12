Tech and Communication
First Lady Launches Huawei ICT Competition to Empower Uganda’s Next-Gen Tech Innovators
Huawei Technologies Uganda Company Limited officially launched its 2025-2026 Huawei ICT Competition today, aiming to boost local tech talent and bridge the gap between academia and industry. The event, held at State House Nakasero, was officiated by First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet K. Museveni.
The global initiative, with the theme of “Connection, Glory, Future,” encourages young people to excel in information and communications technology (ICT) through training and competitions. The launch brought together government officials, diplomats from the Chinese embassy, Huawei executives and aspiring technologists.
The event also celebrated the success of Ugandan students at the 2024-2025 global finals in Shenzhen, China. Students from Gulu, Muni, Kabale and Cavendish universities secured second-place prizes in the Cloud and Innovation competitions.
Museveni presented awards to the students and praised their determination. “Our young people have not only participated in the Huawei programs… but they have also excelled,” she said, expressing gratitude to Huawei and China for the partnership.
In addition to the team awards, Michelle Kapsanduy Chemutai was recognized for becoming the first female instructor in Africa to obtain the Huawei Certified ICT Expert (HCIE) certificate. The HCIE is the highest technical certification offered by Huawei.
H.E. Zhang Lizhong, the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, congratulated the participants and commended Huawei for its commitment to closing the digital skills gap through initiatives like the ICT competition, the Digitruck and the Seeds for the Future program. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening ICT cooperation with Uganda.
Mr. Dong Xuefeng, Huawei’s Eastern Africa Multi-country Regional CEO, also thanked the First Lady and the Ministry of Education for their support.
Blessed Nanyonga, a past participant in the Seeds for the Future program, shared her experience, highlighting the program’s hands-on training in emerging technologies such as 5G, AI and cloud computing.
The 2025-2026 competition winners will represent Uganda at the regional competitions in South Africa and the global finals in Shenzhen, China, in May 2026. Participants have the opportunity to win cash prizes and certificates, with internship and job opportunities available at Huawei and its partners. Interested individuals can register online.