Rogers Wadada: The symbolic number 40 suggests NRM will not rule Uganda beyond 2026

On January 29, 1986, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), led by the then-rebel Yoweri Museveni, seized power from General Tito Okello. General Okello was the reigning President who had briefly assumed power after leading a successful military coup against Milton Obote in 1985. As was the norm, many of our former Presidents took power by forc,e and so was Museveni, who took power on January 29, 2026.

The NRM’s takeover marked a significant turning point, promising a “fundamental change” in the country’s politics after a period of instability and authoritarian rule. However, the usual temptation to cling to power has seen Museveni and his NRM overstaying their welcome and from the look of things, they are determined to maintain a grip on power having muzzled out their potential opponents to near oblivion.

The NRM party is often quick to compare itself to Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party in Tanzania that has been in power since the party’s formation in 1977. My view is that the comparison is out of context. The NRM and CCM despite both being dominant parties in their respective countries, have distinct histories and trajectories.

The NRM, initially a liberation movement, evolved into a political party with a strong emphasis on its founder, Yoweri Museveni. CCM, on the other hand, has its roots in 1992 formidable merger of Tanganyika African National Union and the Afro-Shirazi Party, inheriting a legacy of socialist-leaning policies and a more established party structure. This is contrasted from the NRM whose survival depends on the person of Yoweri Museveni.

I am not a fanatic of the Bible but I believe the philosophers behind the writing of the book were a generation of geniuses who had the ability to predict the future using numbers. According to many numerologists, nothing happens by accident—everything in the past happened, has happened and will happen because of numbers.

In numerology, gematria is a method of interpreting Hebrew Scriptures by assigning numerical value to letters, words, or phrases. This practice is rooted in the ancient Hebrew tradition where each letter of the Hebrew alphabet corresponds to a specific number and is often used to uncover deeper meanings or connections within the biblical text, providing insights that are not immediately apparent through a straightforward reading.

The Old Testament writings that use the word “forty” for the number 40 the most are the book of Numbers (19 times) followed by Genesis and Deuteronomy (15 times each). The New Testament books that use the word the most are the book of Acts (10 times) followed by Revelation (6). It is first used in Genesis with its last appearance in Revelation.

Most numerologists credit the Greek philosopher Pythagoras as the founder of numerology. Pythagoras and his followers, known as Pythagoreans, studied mathematics, music and philosophy and used numbers to predict the future. That is partly the reason why both Muslims and Christians and even the secular taunt numbers in their various beliefs.

The English word “forty” appears 158 times in 145 King James Bible verses. This breaks down to 134 occurrences in the Old Testament and 24 times in the New Testament. In the Bible, the number 40 often signifies a period of testing, trial, probation, or preparation, often leading to a significant change or transition. It’s frequently used to mark a complete period of time where a definitive event or shift occurs.

In Islam, the number 40 is mentioned four times and carries symbolic meaning in both religious and mystical contexts. It is associated with reaching maturity, spiritual perfection, and divine guidance. Several key events and figures in Islamic tradition are linked to the number 40, highlighting its importance in Islamic thought and practice.

There are so many narrations from Prophet Muhammad that mention number forty. For instance he says he who purifies his faith for Allah for forty days Allah will flow the springs of wisdom from his heart to his tongue, the prayers of the one who drinks wine are not accepted for forty days, the prayers of a person who gossips would not be accepted for forty days and nights.

Some scholars say that number forty is used to emphasize the significant amount of something and one who leaves his house to gain a gate of knowledge by which he deviates the wrong towards righteous, or deviance to guidance, his deed is equal to forty years worship of a worshipper. These are significant statements that we can’t take for granted.

In the biblical context, it is said that the rain in the great flood lasted 40 days and 40 nights – Gen 7:4. Moses fasted for 40 days and 40 nights to prepare himself to receive the law–Exodus 34:28, The Israelites wondered in the desert for 40 years–Joshua 5:6, Moses was at the top of Mount Sinai for 40 days and 40 nights receiving the law–Ex 34:28, the manna rained down on the Israelites for 40 years during their sojourn in the desert – Ex 16:35.

The Israelites spied the land for 40 days–Numbers 13:25, Prophet Elijah walked 40 days and 40 nights to reach Mount Horeb–1 Kings 19:8, Nineveh was given 40 days to repent–Jonah 3:4, Jesus is said to have fasted for 40 days and 40 nights to prepare for His three years of public ministry–Matt 4:2. It is also said that Jesus ascended into Heaven 40 days after His resurrection- Acts 1:3. Don’t forget even lent is 40 days.

This isn’t getting into mystical numerology but the bible does refer to certain numbers symbolically worth of consideration as there are lessons we can glean. Many of the themes include periods of significant trial or testing, or sometimes punishment for rebellion. And in many examples highlighted above, the number 40 shows redemption from bondage and bringing a time of restoration and renewal.

For those who have read the story of Noah, there is something of significance that we can compare to this regime which marks forty years early next year. The flood in the Noah’s Ark story lasted for a total of 371 days. This is based on the biblical narrative in the book of Genesis, which describes a 40-day period of rain (NRM rule of 40years) followed by a period where the flood waters prevailed for 150 days. After that, the waters gradually receded until the earth was dry enough for Noah and the animals to disembark.

Goliath taunted the Israelite army for 40 days before David fought and defeated him- I Sam. 17. For 40 days, Goliath tormented the Israelites until a young boy named David came along (Don’t ask me who that boy is in our present situation, I don’t know). Those who have been here long enough will tell you that that Paul Kawanga Semwogerere and Kiza Besigye are some of the past opposition leaders who dared Museveni but all in vain.

But when all is said and done, now is the time to face reality, Museveni is not and will not be part of Uganda’s future. It is better for us to start planning the future without Museveni as his grip on power will not last beyond 2026. Sadly, Museveni’s exit which is often difficult to separate from NRM will not be the usher in a troubled era given that a female ‘heir’ with close cconsanguinity with somebody is being prepared to take over as the country’s CEO.

Wadada Rogers is a commentator on political, legal and social issues. wadroger@yahoo.ca

