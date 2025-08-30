Kezia Koburungi: Let the Elders Who Rule Well Be Considered Worthy of Double Honour

Prophet Elvis Mbonye

Every generation is shaped by voices that rise beyond the ordinary, voices that carry divine insight and direction for their time. In Scripture, Paul’s counsel to Timothy remains timeless: “Let the elders who rule well be considered worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in preaching and teaching” (1 Timothy 5:17). This verse does more than highlight respect for spiritual leadership; it underscores the value of those who faithfully guide believers through the complexities of life with the wisdom of God

It is in this light that every September 1st, the Remnants of God gather to celebrate Honour Day, a sacred occasion dedicated to appreciating the divine gift of Prophet Elvis Mbonye. Far more than an annual event, Honour Day represents a covenant moment when believers unite in thanksgiving, worship and testimonies- recognising the immeasurable impact of the prophetic ministry in their lives.

True leadership, especially in the spiritual realm, demands sacrifice, dedication and unwavering commitment to God’s call. Prophets and teachers invest countless hours in prayer, study and guidance, ensuring that believers walk not in confusion, but in clarity and purpose. When such leaders “rule well,” Scripture commands that they are not only honoured but considered worthy of double honour. This is not a human suggestion but a divine principle.

Honour, therefore, is not merely about celebration —it is about the acknowledgement of value. It is the recognition that spiritual labour, though unseen by many, shapes destinies, preserves nations and births testimonies. As believers testify to breakthroughs, divine protection and transformed lives, they affirm that the ministry of a true prophet is indispensable.

Yet, double honour extends beyond verbal appreciation. It calls for action- expressions of reverence, generosity, and commitment that match the weight of the gift God has given through His servant. Just as one would not withhold gratitude from a doctor who saves lives or a teacher who imparts knowledge, so much more must believers show honour to those who labour in eternal matters: the salvation of souls, the revelation of mysteries, and the shaping of futures.

Honour Day is, therefore, both a spiritual duty and a joyous celebration. It reminds us that gratitude unlocks greater dimensions of grace, both for individuals and for the body of Christ. As we mark this sacred occasion, we are not only celebrating a man of God; we are aligning with a heavenly principle that has preserved faith for generations.

Indeed, the words of Paul ring truer than ever: Let the elders who rule well be considered worthy of double honour. For in honouring the gift, we honour the Giver- God Himself.

The author, Kezia Koburungi, Communication Specialist

