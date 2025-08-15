Anite Urges Investors to Tap Uganda’s Growing Market for Locally Made Goods

The State Minister for Investment and Privatisation, Evelyn Anite, has called on investors to take advantage of Uganda’s expanding demand for locally produced goods, stressing that the country is “extremely ready” for quality, affordable products made within its borders.

Speaking during a tour of Chint Uganda’s new showroom in Kampala, Anite said local production is key to cutting Uganda’s heavy reliance on imports, which often results in long delivery times for contractors seeking high-quality supplies.

“Uganda’s market is extremely ready,” Anite emphasised. “This is the time for us to buy quality, unique, yet affordable products. Contractors have been struggling to find such products locally and end up importing, which causes delays.”

Citing Uganda Revenue Authority data, she revealed that the country imports approximately $3 million worth of home appliances annually. Anite said local manufacturers like Chint Uganda have the potential to significantly reduce that figure and preserve foreign exchange reserves.

“We are going to save the dollar that our citizens were using to buy in China, Dubai, and Turkey,” she noted. “We will save it by buying from Chint in Uganda because Chint is making the products here.”

The minister assured investors of the government’s commitment to supporting local production, noting that it not only creates jobs but also boosts tax revenues.

Harry Mugisha, Chint Uganda’s marketing manager, said the company’s manufacturing efforts are part of a wider localisation strategy. He explained that while their factory can produce up to 300,000 prepaid meters annually, domestic demand alone is not enough to sustain full production.

“We shall go to other markets within East Africa and Africa by exporting the products manufactured here in Uganda,” Mugisha said. “This will create more demand for the factory and ensure it operates at full capacity.”

Industry observers say the push for local manufacturing aligns with Uganda’s broader industrialisation agenda, which seeks to strengthen the economy by reducing imports and boosting exports across the region.

