Speaker Anita Among Hails Kabaka Mutebi’s Legacy of Community Transformation

Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Anita Among, has paid glowing tribute to His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the Kabaka of Buganda, for his tireless efforts in championing community transformation and socio-economic development.

Delivering her communication during Tuesday’s plenary sitting, Speaker Among commended the Buganda Kingdom for its consistent role in uplifting the welfare of its people, especially through initiatives focused on health, education, and economic empowerment.

“The remarkable contribution of the Kingdom of Buganda in bettering the lives of the masses is a lesson that other traditional and cultural institutions should emulate,” she told the House.

Her remarks come as the country marks the 32nd Coronation Anniversary of Kabaka Mutebi, who ascended the throne on July 31, 1993. The anniversary has been met with nationwide celebrations, particularly in Buganda region, as the Kingdom reflects on three decades of cultural revival and socio-economic leadership under the Kabaka’s reign.

Speaker Among further lauded President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his role in restoring traditional and cultural institutions in Uganda, including Buganda Kingdom — institutions that were abolished in 1967 by then-President Dr. Milton Obote. She credited this constitutional move for reviving Uganda’s cultural heritage and reawakening indigenous leadership structures that play vital roles in development.

“Without the restoration of these institutions, the kind of positive change we now associate with Kingdoms like Buganda would not have been possible,” she said.

In her closing remarks, the Speaker conveyed warm felicitations to the Kabaka on behalf of Parliament and the people of Uganda.

“We wish His Majesty continued good health, strength, and a long, impactful reign as he continues to steer the Kingdom and its people toward a better future,” she added.

Kabaka Mutebi’s reign has been marked by numerous development programs, including the Buganda Kingdom Health Insurance Scheme, Kabaka Birthday Run (in support of HIV/AIDS awareness and sickle cell advocacy), and education campaigns through the Kingdom’s clan structures and county leadership. His commitment to both cultural identity and community advancement has earned him wide respect across the country.

As the Kingdom celebrates 32 years of his rule, many see the Kabaka not just as a cultural leader, but as a symbol of progress, resilience, and unity in modern Uganda.

Comments

comments