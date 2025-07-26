President Museveni Commissions Lwattamu House, Headquarters for Buganda Clan Heads, Amid Cultural and Political Undercurrents

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has officially commissioned the construction of Lwattamu House, monumental headquarters for Buganda’s clan heads, known as the Bataka, signalling a significant investment in cultural preservation and reconciliation—yet stirring longstanding tensions between central government interests and Buganda’s traditional authority.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held on Kabaka Anjagala Road in Mengo on Friday, President Museveni emphasised the central role clan heads play in safeguarding African culture and genetic heritage. He described the Bataka as the “foundation of every cultural tradition,” and criticised colonial and post-colonial governments for sidelining their role, particularly during the 1900 Buganda Agreement.

“The 1900 Agreement rewarded collaborators with land but excluded the clan heads,” Museveni noted. “This is what created the current land problem.”

He gave a historical recount, referencing a 1924 colonial commission of inquiry initiated by Governor Mitchell to address land issues. However, the final 1927 report ignored the plight of the Bataka, a situation Museveni said remained unresolved even when kingdoms were restored under his government in the early 1990s.

Museveni revealed that the Bataka played a key role in supporting the NRM liberation struggle and the restoration of the Buganda Kingdom, recalling a pivotal meeting in London with Prince Ronald Muwenda Mutebi—now Kabaka of Buganda—where they agreed on a shared vision for the monarchy’s revival.

“There is no contradiction between kingdoms and modern governance, as long as everyone plays their role,” Museveni said.

The new Lwattamu House, which will serve as the cultural and administrative nerve centre for the Bataka, is set to be constructed by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for UGX 58.45 billion over three years. The land, valued at UGX 9 billion, was personally acquired and funded by the President.

A Hub for Cultural Preservation

The six-floor building will house shops, clan offices, a museum, a conference hall, and other modern facilities, intended not only to support administrative work but also to provide a sustainable income source for the clan heads—many of whom lost their ancestral land over a century ago.

Kyadondo Kasirye Mbugeramula, head of the Nvuma clan and one of the initiators of the project, praised the President’s gesture, noting that for generations, Bataka have lacked both income and infrastructure to carry out their duties.

“Traditionally, clan heads are not meant to work for income. They should receive sustenance through cultural structures—but that was lost,” said Kasirye. “Lwattamu House will help restore this balance.”

Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, who coordinated the May 2023 meeting between the clan heads and President Museveni at State House Entebbe, expressed gratitude that the President had honoured their plea.

Meanwhile, Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba announced the consolidation of 12 separate land plots into one titled block to be managed collectively by the trustees representing the clan heads. Four land titles were handed over during the ceremony, with the remainder under legal processing.

Despite the fanfare, the move has not been without controversy. In 2023, Buganda Kingdom officials expressed dissatisfaction over what they viewed as unsanctioned meetings between the Bataka and the President, questioning whether such engagements had been communicated to the Katikkiro (Prime Minister) or the Kabaka himself.

During a session of the Lukiiko (Buganda Parliament) in August 2023, Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga reiterated that the Bataka are directly under the authority of the Kabaka, who alone has the power to create, dissolve, and appoint clan heads. He warned that anyone acting outside the Kabaka’s authority risked being ostracised from Buganda society.

“The clans are a royal institution under the Kabaka. No other individual holds that mandate,” Mayiga declared, in a veiled critique of the President’s growing involvement.

While some clan heads remain hesitant about the government-led project, supporters argue that the construction of Lwattamu House is a step toward restoring dignity and independence to one of Buganda’s most sacred institutions.

As construction begins, the project now stands at the intersection of national politics, cultural preservation, and Buganda’s deeply rooted traditions, raising both hope and unease about the future balance of power between the state and traditional kingdoms in Uganda.

