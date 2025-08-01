Justice for Mukisa Alex, a Boda Boda Rider Brutally Murdered and Dumped in a Swamp in Kakira

The ultimate sentence, death by hanging, has been meted out to two men; Kalimugabo Paulo and Kapere Ramathan, who brutally murdered Mukisa Alex, a boda boda rider in cold blood.

Mukisa Alex, a humble boda boda rider from Ntinda Village, Busedde Subcounty, on March 13, 2022, was summoned by one of the accused in the night to transport him. He rode straight into a deadly ambush of Kalimugabo and Kapere. He was taken to a sugarcane plantation killed with a panga, his body was mutilated and dumped in a swampy trench in Kakira. They then stole his motorcycle, a vital tool for his family’s survival.

The body of the victim was found two days later by the police.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)’s prosecution team, working closely with police investigators, investigated the case and collected evidence including blood-stained weapons, a hidden motorcycle, and key witness testimony. Kalimugabo and Kapere were charged with murder and aggravated robbery. The ODPP represented by Senior State Attorney David Mugamba meticulously presented the evidence in court resulting in findings of guilt, convictions and death sentences.

Lady Justice Nabisinde Nyondo did not mince her words yesterday 31st July: the brutality of the murder, the planning, the callous disposal of the body, and the attempt to cover it up warranted nothing less than the death penalty for both crimes. Two counts. Two death sentences.

The ODPP continues to defend victims, deter violent crime, and uphold the rule of law, even when the path to justice winds through swamps and blood-soaked plantations.

The ODPP is determined in ensuring that no killer escapes accountability, no matter how gruesome the crime.

