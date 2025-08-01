DTB Uganda Recognized by Mastercard for Leading POS Card Usage in 2025

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Uganda has been awarded top honors by Mastercard International for recording the highest point-of-sale (POS) card transaction volumes in Uganda’s banking sector during the first half of 2025. The accolade, presented by Ali Shehryar, Mastercard’s Senior Vice President and East Africa Country Manager, highlights DTB’s exceptional role in advancing digital payments and financial inclusion across the country.

According to Mastercard, Uganda saw a 39% increase in POS card usage between January and June 2025, with transaction volumes rising from under 7 million to over 9 million. DTB played a leading role in this surge, outperforming its competitors and demonstrating a consistent commitment to expanding access to secure and convenient payment solutions.

DTB’s Managing Director, Mr. Godfrey Sebaana, received the award on behalf of the bank, expressing gratitude for the recognition and reaffirming the bank’s vision to be at the forefront of Uganda’s digital banking revolution.

“We are proud to be recognized for our efforts in advancing secure and seamless payment solutions,” Sebaana said. “This achievement reflects our strategic investments in digital channels and our unwavering commitment to financial inclusion. DTB remains focused on delivering an unparalleled card user experience that combines safety, convenience, and innovation.”

Mastercard’s Shehryar commended DTB’s innovation and drive, describing the bank’s performance as “blowing the competition out of the water.” He applauded the bank’s relentless efforts to boost card usage and its effective support for merchant services, which contributed to the record-breaking growth in digital transactions.

The award marks a major milestone for DTB as it accelerates its transition toward becoming a leading digital bank in the region. With an eye on transforming everyday banking for its customers, the bank continues to develop user-friendly, tech-driven solutions designed to bridge the financial access gap in both urban and rural communities.

This recognition also underscores the growing importance of public-private collaboration in promoting cashless economies, enhancing consumer trust, and empowering businesses through technology. DTB Uganda’s success story serves as a benchmark for other institutions looking to leverage digital infrastructure to drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

