DTB Earns ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Reinforces Cybersecurity Leadership in Uganda’s Banking Sector

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has attained the prestigious ISO 27001:2022 certification, affirming its commitment to global standards in information security management and cementing its position as a leader in Uganda’s evolving digital banking landscape.

The certification, officially announced on July 30, recognizes DTB’s implementation of a robust Information Security Management System (ISMS), designed to safeguard customer data, enhance resilience, and minimise risks across the bank’s digital infrastructure.

DTB Managing Director Godfrey Sebaana hailed the achievement as a critical milestone under the bank’s broader PRIDE Strategy, which emphasises proactive risk mitigation and operational excellence.

“This certification represents a key victory in our strategy to stay ahead of emerging cyber threats. It reflects our resolve to adopt global best practices and protect the integrity of our customer data,” Sebaana said.

He further noted that DTB now joins an elite group of financial institutions that have adopted a structured, forward-looking approach to risk management, especially in the face of rising cyber threats across East Africa.

While handing over the certificate, Mike Kamau, Managing Director of Certi-Trust—the body that issued the certification—commended DTB’s diligence and foresight in embracing cybersecurity excellence.

“We are proud to award this certification to DTB. Their achievement sets a high benchmark for Uganda’s financial sector and reinforces the importance of prioritizing digital trust,” Kamau said.

The certification comes at a crucial time when Uganda’s financial ecosystem is rapidly digitizing. The surge in mobile banking, digital wallets, and online transactions has brought convenience—but also heightened exposure to cyber threats.

According to the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U), financial institutions have faced a steady increase in sophisticated cyberattacks, including phishing, DDoS attacks, and data exfiltration. In response, regulators like the Bank of Uganda (BoU) have issued cybersecurity guidelines requiring banks to implement risk-based controls and report major incidents.

Sebaana emphasised that DTB’s certification is aligned with these regulatory expectations and reflects the bank’s dedication to client data protection.

“We recognise the urgency of cultivating a culture of security, innovation, and preparedness. This certification is not the end—it’s a foundation for continuous improvement,” he said.

He also praised the Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) for spearheading industry-wide initiatives like cyber intelligence sharing, vulnerability assessments, and simulation drills, which help foster a more secure financial ecosystem.

As Uganda positions itself as a regional fintech hub, DTB’s achievement sends a clear message: cybersecurity is no longer optional—it is a strategic imperative.

