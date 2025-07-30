Stanbic Bank Uganda’s New CEO Pays Courtesy Visit to Bank of Uganda Governor

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank Uganda, Mr. Mumba Kalifungwa, today paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of the Bank of Uganda, Mr. Michael Atingi-Ego, in a meeting aimed at strengthening collaboration between the two key financial institutions.

The high-level engagement, held at the central bank headquarters in Kampala, served as an opportunity for Mr. Kalifungwa to formally introduce himself in his new capacity and to reaffirm Stanbic Bank’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s economic development through responsible banking and innovation.

According to a brief statement from Stanbic Bank Uganda, the two leaders discussed “issues of mutual benefit” with a focus on deepening cooperation in financial stability, financial inclusion, and private sector growth.

Mr. Kalifungwa expressed appreciation for the regulatory guidance provided by the Bank of Uganda and emphasized Stanbic Bank’s readiness to continue playing a leading role in the financial services sector.

“We are aligned with the Bank of Uganda’s vision of a sound and stable financial system that fosters economic transformation. As Stanbic, we remain committed to ensuring inclusive banking, supporting SMEs, and leveraging digital innovation to serve our customers better,” Kalifungwa noted.

Governor Atingi-Ego welcomed the new CEO and commended Stanbic Bank Uganda for its consistent contribution to the country’s financial sector, urging the bank to continue championing responsible banking practices and supporting Uganda’s economic resilience.

Mr. Kalifungwa officially took over the reins of Stanbic Bank Uganda earlier this month, bringing with him a wealth of experience in banking leadership across the region.

Stanbic Bank Uganda is a member of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets.

