Housing Finance Bank Expands Footprint with New Branches in Nansana, Masaka, and Soroti

Residents of Nansana, Masaka, and Soroti now have greater access to financial services as Housing Finance Bank officially unveiled three new branches, strengthening its nationwide presence and commitment to empowering communities across Uganda.

The expansion marks a major milestone for the Bank, which continues to position itself as a driver of financial inclusion and community development. For many Ugandans, the arrival of a bank branch in their area means more than convenience—it reduces the burden of long commutes, cuts down on queues, and creates opportunities for households and businesses to better manage their finances closer to home.

Speaking at the launch, Doreen Nyiramugisha, Head of Marketing and Communications at Housing Finance Bank, highlighted the deeper purpose behind the expansion. “Our expansion into Nansana, Masaka, and Soroti is about more than opening branches—it’s about opening doors of opportunity. These new touchpoints represent our promise to support Ugandans in owning, growing, and transforming their financial futures,” she said.

Customers at the newly launched branches will have access to a full suite of financial products and services, including savings and current accounts, personal and business loans, mortgages, investment opportunities, and financial advisory support. To complement in-branch services, the Bank continues to strengthen its digital platforms, ensuring customers enjoy seamless and secure banking wherever they are.

Each of the three locations was strategically chosen to respond to the growing demand for banking services. Nansana, which previously hosted a smaller service center, now has a fully-fledged branch, giving residents in its rapidly expanding residential and business neighborhoods a reliable banking partner. Masaka, known as a vibrant commercial hub for southern Uganda, gains a modern facility designed to serve both individuals and enterprises. In Soroti, the Bank’s presence is expected to boost entrepreneurial activity and provide residents with the tools to manage and grow their finances.

This expansion reflects Housing Finance Bank’s mission to deliver efficient, innovative, and customer-focused financial services while leaving a lasting impact on communities. By investing in underserved and fast-growing regions, the Bank continues to bridge financial access gaps while supporting Uganda’s economic transformation agenda.

The new branches are strategically located for customer convenience: Masaka Branch at Plot 94, Birch Avenue, Laston Hotel Building, Masaka City; Soroti Branch at Plot 67, Gweri Road, Soroti Main Street; and Nansana Branch in the Jajja Manjeri Building, Nansana Division, Wakiso District.

With this expansion, Housing Finance Bank reaffirms its pledge to bring financial services closer to Ugandans and to remain a trusted partner in shaping stronger, financially resilient communities.

