Absa Bank Uganda, Junior Achievement Partner to Empower 25,000 Youth with Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship Skills

Absa Bank Uganda has signed a three-year partnership with Junior Achievement Uganda (JAU) to deliver a wide-reaching financial literacy and entrepreneurship programme targeting over 25,000 young learners aged 25 and below. The initiative is designed to equip participants with practical skills for sustainable livelihoods and to prepare them for the evolving world of work.

The programme builds on Absa Group’s long-standing collaboration with Junior Achievement International, which has enabled youth-focused education and entrepreneurship projects across Africa.

Learners will benefit from a mix of training and experiential models, including the Company Programme where students form and manage mini-companies, innovation and leadership camps to sharpen creativity and problem-solving, and the National Company of the Year Competition, which spotlights outstanding student-run enterprises. Additionally, job shadowing opportunities will connect learners to real workplace experiences, while Absa’s Ready-to-Work online platform will provide essential skills in finance, people management, entrepreneurship, and career readiness.

Speaking at the launch, David Wandera, Managing Director at Absa Bank Uganda, underscored the importance of investing in youth financial education: “A sustainable financial system rests on two pillars: well-functioning institutions and financially empowered consumers. By investing in young people’s financial literacy, we are helping them make responsible choices that open the door to financial freedom and long-term prosperity – for themselves and their communities.”

The programme also emphasises volunteerism, with Absa employees taking part as mentors and trainers during boot camps, workshops, and global observances such as World Youth Day, World Savings Day, and Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Rachael Mwagale, Country Director of Junior Achievement Uganda, said the initiative would expand their outreach significantly: “This partnership enables us to scale our reach to learners in Mukono, Mpigi, and Kampala, equipping the next generation with the confidence and skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Through this initiative, Absa Bank Uganda aims to promote financial inclusion and strengthen economic resilience, while nurturing financially competent consumers who can actively participate in building a knowledge-driven Ugandan economy.

