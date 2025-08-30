MTN MoMo Launches “Power to Win” Promotion, Offering Ugandans Weekly Cash Prizes

MTN MoMo Uganda has unveiled its latest customer campaign, “Power to Win,” giving Ugandans across the country the chance to win UGX 10 million every week. The initiative, officially launched by Richard Yego, CEO of MTN MoMo Uganda, at Akamwesi Mall in Kyebando, builds on the company’s ongoing “Power to Be More” drive aimed at empowering Ugandans through innovative financial solutions.

The launch event saw the first winner walk away with UGX 10 million, though their identity was withheld at their request. Executives confirmed that winners will continue to be celebrated in public ceremonies across different regions of Uganda to ensure broad community participation.

Speaking during the launch, Richard Yego emphasised that the promotion is about more than just weekly prizes—it reflects MTN MoMo’s broader mission of creating opportunities and driving financial inclusion. “The Power to Be More campaign is about giving every Ugandan access to the tools that help them do more, achieve more, and become more. With Power to Win, we are extending that promise by rewarding our customers in a life-changing way. This promotion is not just about prizes, but about showing how using MoMo every day can unlock opportunities, transform lives, and empower progress across the country,” Yego said.

The promotion allows customers to boost their chances of winning by using MoMo to pay, borrow, or invest. Each transaction increases the possibility of being selected as one of the weekly winners.

Jemima Kariuki, Chief Products Officer at MTN MoMo Uganda, explained that the promotion was designed to encourage customers to fully embrace the platform’s wide range of services. “We are excited to bring our customers the Power to Win as a fun and aspirational way to encourage them to fully experience MoMo. Whether you are paying bills, borrowing to seize an opportunity, or investing for the future, every transaction gives you more chances to win. This campaign is about putting the power directly in the hands of our customers and celebrating their everyday use of MoMo,” Kariuki noted.

The new campaign continues MTN MoMo’s journey of innovation, following years of introducing digital financial products that have transformed how Ugandans transact, save, and manage their money. By tying rewards to everyday financial activity, the company aims to deepen customer engagement while reinforcing trust in mobile money as a reliable and empowering tool.

The “Power to Win” promotion will run until the end of the year, with weekly winners announced and rewarded in ceremonies held within their local communities.

For millions of Ugandans, the campaign represents both an exciting opportunity to win life-changing sums of money and a reminder of how mobile money is becoming central to daily life, bridging gaps, enabling growth, and bringing financial empowerment closer to home.

