Government Sets Firm Deadline for Completion of Namanve Industrial Park Infrastructure

Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury (PSST) Ramathan Ggoobi, on Friday, conducted an on-site assessment of the Namanve Industrial Park, accompanied by a team from the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) led by Director General Mukiza Robert, as well as officials from the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development. The visit focused on monitoring the progress of ongoing infrastructure works, including roads and the drainage system, which are critical for the park’s operational readiness.

The government has extended the completion timeline of the project from September 2025 to December 30, 2026, citing the need to address challenges that have caused delays. Speaking during the tour, PSST Ggoobi stressed that this would be the final extension, emphasising that all infrastructure must be completed within the newly stipulated period.

“All industrial park infrastructure must be completed as planned during this extension period. No further extensions will be granted beyond 2026,” Ggoobi stated. He further directed technical teams from the Ministry of Finance and UIA to resolve all pending issues promptly to avoid any further delays.

Ggoobi also revealed that his team plans to engage with stakeholders involved in other major projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Bukasa Port, and the Kampala-Jinja Expressway, to coordinate timelines and sequence activities in a way that does not impede the completion of Namanve Industrial Park.

The UIA has already compensated project-affected persons, and the contractor, Lagan Dott Namanve Ltd, now has full access to the industrial park to expedite construction works.

Once completed, the Namanve Industrial Park is expected to boost industrialisation, create jobs, and enhance economic growth, reinforcing Uganda’s commitment to attracting investment and developing world-class industrial infrastructure.

Comments

comments