Minister Nankabirwa, Baroness Verma Champion Inclusive Trade and Women’s Empowerment at Breaking Barriers to Trade Uganda 2025

At the Breaking Barriers to Trade Uganda 2025 forum held at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala, powerful voices echoed a unified call to uplift women in business and drive inclusive economic transformation across Uganda and beyond. The event, a flagship initiative of the Global Investment Convention (GIC), brought together government leaders, entrepreneurs, and development partners to highlight opportunities for women in trade and finance.

Cabinet Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, delivered a moving keynote address, urging both men and women to support and empower one another in entrepreneurship. She emphasised the critical role women play in economic diversification and community development.

“I always share my experience to encourage you people in business, both women and men,” she said. “If you have identified a talent in your spouse—push her, support her—so that she can contribute to home.”

Nankabirwa praised Uganda’s 1995 Constitution for institutionalising affirmative action, which mandates 30% representation for women in leadership and decision-making structures.

“No minister can bring a proposal to the cabinet for the establishment of a board without showing gender balance. If it’s not balanced, the proposal is technically knocked out,” she revealed.

The minister also highlighted how women at the grassroots have leveraged programs like the Parish Development Model to start micro-projects and improve their households. “We’ve seen women use one million shillings to buy goats or piglets, pay school fees, and even build homes,” she noted.

She further stressed the importance of creating environments where women can trade, lead, and thrive without sacrificing personal or family responsibilities. “Whether you’re a minister or a local councillor, the challenges are the same. We must create environments where women can flourish,” she concluded.

Adding global perspective and personal passion to the dialogue was Baroness Sandip Verma, the founder of the Global Investment Convention (GIC) and former UK Minister. She framed the event as a shared journey of empowerment, knowledge exchange, and community building.

“This is a journey together,” Baroness Verma declared. “This is where we can come and show each other strength, but also build each other’s businesses up.”

She urged attendees to tell their stories, not only to inspire others but to open doors to opportunity. “The more you tell your story, the more it gives others hope and the courage to tell theirs,” she said.

Baroness Verma pointed to an alarming global imbalance in financial support, revealing that women—who make up over 51% of the world’s population—receive less than 2% of banking sector support in many countries, including the UK.

“That is a dynamic we need to change,” she said firmly, noting that women’s contributions extend far beyond the economy. “Women not only build businesses. They build communities, they build society, and they build countries. They invest in their children and in the future.”

She highlighted a success story from last year’s forum, where several women who attended went on to secure funding through meetings with the Uganda Investment Authority. “That is the strength of knowing where to go and who to speak to,” she emphasised, encouraging participants to share knowledge and connect others to resources.

Both Minister Nankabirwa and Baroness Verma expressed optimism that the ideas shared and connections made at the forum would translate into long-term, sustainable change for Uganda’s businesswomen and the wider economy.

As the event continued, participants engaged in discussions, mentorship sessions, and exhibitions that underscored the theme: “Removing Barriers, Building Futures.”

The Breaking Barriers to Trade Uganda 2025 event reaffirmed that the economic empowerment of women is not only a matter of justice but a strategic imperative for national growth and development.

