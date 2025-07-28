dfcu Bank Appoints Marsha Nyonyonzi Walusimbi to Spearhead People and Culture Transformation

In a move that signals its continued commitment to people-centred growth, dfcu Bank has announced the appointment of Marsha Nyonyonzi Walusimbi as its new Chief of People and Culture Transformation.

Marsha joins the bank with nearly 20 years of experience leading human capital strategy across prominent organizations in Africa. Her career is marked by a strong focus on culture transformation, talent development, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and purpose-driven leadership.

Prior to this appointment, Marsha held several strategic leadership roles at American Tower Corporation (ATC), where she served as HR Lead for ATC Nigeria, Head of Talent and DEI for ATC Africa, and Head of HR for ATC Uganda. Her professional journey also includes key positions at Monitor Publications and Airtel Uganda.

“Marsha brings with her a wealth of experience in building empowered, high-performing workplaces that are inclusive and forward-looking,” said dfcu Bank in a statement. “She has a deep appreciation of both global people strategies and local organizational realities, which positions her perfectly to drive our transformation agenda,” said Charles Mudiwa, CEO of dfcu Bank.

Throughout her career, Marsha has championed initiatives that elevate talent and nurture the next generation of leaders. Her efforts in designing mentorship and coaching programs have had a lasting impact on organizational culture and employee development across multiple sectors.

She holds a BA in Psychology and Business Administration from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Organizational Development from the Uganda Management Institute, is a Chartered Member of the CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development), and is an alumna of the INSEAD Developing Emerging Leaders Program.

As dfcu Bank continues to evolve its culture to match its purpose-led mission, Marsha’s leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping a dynamic and inclusive work environment.

Comments

comments