Stanbic Bank Uganda Named Best Bank and Best Investment Bank in 2025 Euromoney Awards for Excellence

Stanbic's Chief Execuitive Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa (L) and Sam Mwogeza, the bank's Executive Director

Stanbic Bank Uganda has once again cemented its dominance in the country’s financial sector after being named Best Bank and Best Investment Bank in Uganda at the prestigious 2025 Euromoney Awards for Excellence. The double recognition underscores Stanbic’s role as a pillar of Uganda’s economic growth and a trailblazer in innovation, inclusion, and impact-driven banking.

The Euromoney Awards, considered the global benchmark of banking excellence, spotlight institutions that excel in financial performance, customer experience, technological innovation, and sustainable development. For Stanbic, the accolades reflect years of disciplined execution, transformative deals, and a commitment to putting Uganda’s development at the center of its strategy.

“These accolades are a resounding endorsement of our strategy to deliver sustainable value by financing Uganda’s growth,” said Paul Muganwa, Executive Director and Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Stanbic Bank Uganda. “We are proud to be playing a catalytic role in mobilising capital, structuring complex deals, and supporting businesses that are shaping Uganda’s future.”

Record-Breaking Financial Performance

In 2024, Stanbic delivered standout results, recording UGX 478 billion ($133 million) in profit after tax, marking a 16.2% year-on-year increase. The bank achieved a 24.3% return on equity, maintained a cost-to-income ratio of 47.2%, and posted a stellar credit loss ratio of 0.8%, reflecting exceptional credit quality and operational efficiency.

“Our commitment to disciplined execution and client-centric innovation continues to differentiate us in the market,” noted Daniel Ogong, Head of Brand and Marketing. “These awards validate the work we’re doing to reimagine banking not just as a financial service, but as a platform for inclusion, empowerment, and progress.”

Stanbic’s aggressive digital transformation has been a game-changer, with 80% of all transactions now occurring outside the banking hall. Major digital upgrades include seamless online account opening and a real-time customer feedback platform, which has boosted first-call resolution rates above 92%.

In the investment banking arena, Stanbic has structured some of the most impactful transactions in Uganda’s recent history. These include a $30 million corporate loan to Crown Beverages Limited for expansion, and a UGX 370 billion facility to MTN Uganda, representing one of the country’s largest single-lender deals.

The bank also led a landmark secondary equity offering for MTN Uganda, setting a price of UGX 170 per share for over 1.57 billion shares, effectively deepening the domestic capital market and expanding access to local investors.

Stanbic’s strategic partnership with fintech firm Jumo unlocked UGX 56.9 billion ($15.9 million) in mobile-based microloans in 2024, delivering financial access to thousands of unbanked Ugandans and propelling the national financial inclusion agenda.

Beyond corporate finance, Stanbic has taken deliberate steps to nurture Uganda’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through the Stanbic Business Incubator, over 3,000 MSMEs—many led by women and youth—received tailored training, mentorship, and business support last year. The program also facilitated over $20 million in financing, helping bridge capital access gaps for small enterprises.

To promote wealth creation at the grassroots, Stanbic launched the Stanbic Unit Trust, a retail investment product under SBG Securities Uganda, designed to democratize investing and promote intergenerational financial empowerment for ordinary Ugandans.

“This recognition speaks to more than just balance sheets and profit margins,” added Mr. Muganwa. “It affirms our purpose; Uganda is growing, and Stanbic is financing that growth at every level—from smallholder farmers to listed multinationals.”

As Uganda positions itself for the next economic frontier—anchored on energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and digital transformation—Stanbic Bank Uganda is reaffirming its role as a critical enabler of inclusive development.

“We are not just winning awards; we are helping to build a future where every Ugandan has a fair shot at financial opportunity,” said Mr. Ogong. “This is what Stanbic excellence looks like: performance with purpose.”

With its eyes set on sustainable impact and equitable growth, Stanbic Bank Uganda continues to redefine banking in the region—one investment, innovation, and entrepreneur at a time.

