Uganda Development Bank Launches Continental Finance Summit to Champion Africa’s Economic Transformation

In a groundbreaking move aimed at reshaping Africa’s development finance landscape, the Uganda Development Bank (UDB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, has launched the inaugural Uganda Development Finance Summit. Slated for September 1–2, 2025, the Summit will be held at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo.

Held under the theme “Transforming Africa through National Development Finance Architecture,” the two-day summit will be the first event of its kind on the continent, exclusively focused on national development finance. It is expected to attract over 400 participants, including policymakers, financiers, and top executives from development finance institutions across Africa and beyond.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala on July 24th, Dr. Patricia Ojangole, the Managing Director of Uganda Development Bank, underscored the significance of the event in steering Africa toward sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

“As Uganda’s national Development Finance Institution (DFI), we are proud to champion this transformative platform for dialogue, ideas, and action, shaping the future of Africa’s development finance landscape,” Dr. Ojangole said.

She emphasized that the summit will serve as a critical forum for sharing insights, forging partnerships, and driving innovative financing solutions to support Africa’s development priorities. “Hosting this Summit underscores Uganda Development Bank’s commitment to catalysing the development finance agenda on the African continent,” she added.

A Platform Rooted in Resilience and Opportunity

Uganda’s selection as host reflects its rising economic profile and resilience. Dr. Ojangole highlighted that Uganda’s real GDP grew by 6% in the fiscal year 2023/24, with projections pointing to 6.2% growth in 2024/25. She added that World Bank forecasts suggest Uganda could reach double-digit growth — as high as 10.8% — by 2026 with the commencement of commercial oil production.

This trajectory, she noted, provides a strong foundation for the Summit’s objectives, which include: Exchanging best practices among National Development Banks to strengthen their role in driving socio-economic transformation. Accelerating partnerships between public and private sector players to mobilise financing for priority development areas.

Generating evidence-based policies to support inclusive, climate-resilient, and innovation-driven growth. Exploring new financing mechanisms such as blended finance and public-private partnerships to unlock capital for critical sectors, including SMEs, green energy, infrastructure, and industrialisation.

Driving Africa’s Development Narrative

According to UDB, the summit aims to deliver homegrown solutions tailored to Africa’s economic realities. It will promote a development agenda built on authenticity, innovation, and sustainable growth.

With the Development Finance Summit, Uganda is positioning itself at the heart of Africa’s economic transformation efforts. By bringing together the continent’s top financial minds, the summit is expected to catalyse a new era of strategic collaboration and capital mobilisation.

As the countdown to September begins, all eyes are now on Uganda as it prepares to host a landmark event that could redefine the future of development finance across Africa.

